Jan. 23 Virtual Idaho Womxn’s March will focus on young leaders

By Reader Staff

Young activists, advocates and leaders will take center stage at this year’s Idaho Womxn’s March, where the focus will be on the future generation of leaders in women’s advocacy.

“It’s important to amplify the voices of young people who are playing a crucial role in determining the future of our communities, our democracy and our planet,” said Sam Sandmire, who is helping organize the virtual event. “Idaho’s first Women’s March was organized by two high-school students, so we’re going back to our roots in focusing on youth.”

The event will be live-streamed on Sat. Jan. 23 at 3:30pm on Facebook Live, Instagram Live and YouTube Live, rather than in person due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Speakers/performers include:

• Fatuma Mnongerwa — former refugee, first-generation college graduate and coordinator for the New American Voters Campaign;

• Petra Hoffman — 15-year-old activist with Extinction Rebellion Boise, Climate Justice League and BABE VOTE;

• Ali Rabe — youngest serving Idaho state senator and executive director of Jesse Tree, a Treasure Valley nonprofit dedicated to preventing eviction and homelessness. Graduated from College of Idaho and William and Mary Law School, and served as asylum and refugee officer for the Department of Homeland Security;

• Kaya Evans — senior political economy major serving as executive council member and in student government at College of Idaho. Academic adviser, school ambassador and captain of the Women’s Soccer Team;

• Keri Steneck — U.S. Army combat veteran, vice chair of Idaho Veterans Wellness Center, VP of Idaho Female Veteran’s Network, former fire investigator and Bureau of Land Management firefighter, founder of Independent Idaho;

• Rosina Machu — former refugee from Ethiopia, first-time voter, senior leader on Boise High cross-country team and volunteer with BABE VOTE;

• Leta Neustader — arts educator, musician, actor, licensed clinical social worker and creator/host of the radio show The Lovely Afro on Radio Boise

• Cherie Buckner-Webb — former Idaho state legislator, current College of Southern Idaho board member and Idaho icon.

Only speakers, performers, organizers and media are invited to join the event in person — location TBA. More information will be updated on Facebook @Idahowomxnsmarch2021, Instagram @idaho_womxns_march, YouTube: Idaho Womxn’s March and [email protected]