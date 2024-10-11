Oans, zwoa, drei, g’suffa

One, two, three, drink up at Sandpoint Oktoberfest

· October 11, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Sandpoint is going Bavarian on Saturday, Oct. 12 with its second annual Oktoberfest celebration in the Granary Arts District. Local breweries and vendors will congregate around Matchwood Brewing (513 Oak St.) and the central festival tent from noon to 6 p.m. for a day of games, German fare and, of course, beer.

Matchwood, MickDuff’s, Laughing Dog, Utara and Timber Town will serve up their best brews alongside heaping helpings of pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, Black Forest cake and other delights that will make the whole family’s mouths water.

Live music begins at 12:30 p.m. with a performance by bluegrass singer and guitarist Hannah Meehan, whose gentle, folksy stylings embody the feeling of a crisp fall day. At 3 p.m., the equally talented John Firshi will take the stage and use his eclectic tunes to provide the soundtrack for the 18+ masskrug rennen, or “stein race.” Contestants will challenge themselves to run along an established course without spilling their precious beer.

“The stein race is so great. Teams of two race along a fairly easy course with full steins. Head-to-head against another team, the winners advance to the next round,” said Andrea Marcoccio, CEO and co-founder of Matchwood.

“Last year we had a bride-to-be participate in heels and make it to the final,” she added.

Not interested in cardio? Try your hand at the masskrugstemmen, or stein holding contest, at 4:15 p.m. and see who can keep these hefty pours aloft the longest.

This year, all participating businesses have agreed to donate at least 10% of every sale to local veteran Dan Shoemaker, who is nearing the end of his journey with brain cancer. The money will help his wife, Monica Boone, and their children, Holden and Hazel, cover the cost of living while they work through this difficult time.

While recovering from injuries sustained in Iraq, the Purple Heart recipient was diagnosed with astrocytoma, an aggressive brain tumor. Doctors estimated that he had five years left, but Shoemaker has fought for13 years, spending his time with his loving family as a stay-at-home dad.

“After risking his life for democracy and freedom, the least we can do is prost to him and his family, his     ongoing battle and give a little money to ease the hardship facing their entire family,” said Marcoccio.

For more information, or to donate to the Shoemaker-Boone family, visit facebook.com/events/1235024480989519/.

