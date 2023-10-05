Celebrating autumn at the Dover Harvest Festival

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Stop by the second annual Dover Harvest Festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 7 to ring in the start of fall with food, live music and goods from local vendors. Artisans and farmers offer up everything from wine to handcrafted linen — perfect gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

Some booths will offer an educational element, allowing festivalgoers the opportunity to learn more about the unique crafts being sold. Kids can also visit the Small Farm Agricultural Education Booth to meet some animals.

While sipping local wine samples or specialty lemonade, enjoy music from both the Priest River Lamanna High School Band and Buddy Tetreault, a.k.a. “The Guitar Guy.” Tetreault is an expert in a range of diverse musical styles — including country, celtic and flamenco — which he plays on his guitar and banjo.

For more than a decade, Tetreault has brought his skillful performances to venues throughout North and Central America, as well as Europe, and has even played for the president of the Republic of Panama. Festival attendees won’t want to miss his skill and passion for his craft.

This family-friendly festival is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and come together as a community before the cold weather truly sets in. Come for an hour, or spend the whole day among friends.

The Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street, in Dover. Admission is FREE. For more information, or to listen to Buddy Tetreault, visit cityofdover.id.gov and buddyguitar.com.