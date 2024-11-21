Carousel of Smiles plans ‘Unveiling 2.0’ and nonprofit Carousel Fun Fair at fairgrounds

By Reader Staff

The Carousel of Smiles celebrated the acquisition of a new location at 504 Church St. in October, and now organizers are preparing for what they’re calling “The Unveiling 2.0” of the restored “Golden Age” 1920 Allan Herschell carousel with two events at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 N. Boyer Road, in Sandpoint).

First up, on Friday, Nov. 22, attendees are invited to see progress on the restoration — which began in 2018 and is now 85% complete — as well as learn about the long-term vision for a new carousel pavilion and activity center at the Church Street location.

The Friday event starts at 6 p.m. with a curtain draw at 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Company’s tiny tap truck “Ester” will be on site with no-host beer and wine, while light hors d’oeuvres will be offered.

Next, on Saturday, Nov. 23, will be the Carousel Fun Fair at the fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring another curtain draw at 11 a.m.

Both events are free to attend and open to all ages.

Throughout the day, more than 30 North Idaho nonprofits will host booths showcasing their various missions and the work they do in the community. After the curtain draw at 11 a.m., attendees can listen to holiday music with the Herndon Girls from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and classics from the North Idaho Old Time Fiddlers from 1:30-3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the public is welcome to participate in an alternative giving market, in which shoppers can donate items in the name of loved ones or friends and receive a special item symbolizing their gift.

Better Together Animal Alliance will be on hand to conduct a vaccine and microchip clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as well as offering free QR code tags from PetHub to help keep track of stray pets. These services are free and available to everyone, with no obligation to provide financial information. Please ensure all cats are crated and all dogs are leashed.

The event will also feature the PonderPlay Bounce House, an indoor bike skills course hosted by Pend Oreille Pedalers, an art station from Creations and food trucks.

For more information go to thecarouselofsmiles.org. Nonprofits interested in participating in the fun fair are asked to contact Dig Chrismer of the Innovia Foundation at [email protected] to secure a space.