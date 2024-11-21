Carousel of Smiles plans ‘Unveiling 2.0’ and nonprofit Carousel Fun Fair at fairgrounds

· November 20, 2024

By Reader Staff

The Carousel of Smiles celebrated the acquisition of a new location at 504 Church St. in October, and now organizers are preparing for what they’re calling “The Unveiling 2.0” of the restored “Golden Age” 1920 Allan Herschell carousel with two events at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 N. Boyer Road, in Sandpoint).

First up, on Friday, Nov. 22, attendees are invited to see progress on the restoration — which began in 2018 and is now 85% complete — as well as learn about the long-term vision for a new carousel pavilion and activity center at the Church Street location.

Reno and Clay Hutchison unload carousel horses from the trailer in 2016 where they’d been stored for decades. Courtesy photo.

The Friday event starts at 6 p.m. with a curtain draw at 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Company’s tiny tap truck “Ester” will be on site with no-host beer and wine, while light hors d’oeuvres will be offered.  

Next, on Saturday, Nov. 23, will be the Carousel Fun Fair at the fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring another curtain draw at 11 a.m.

Both events are free to attend and open to all ages.

Throughout the day, more than 30 North Idaho nonprofits will host booths showcasing their various missions and the work they do in the community. After the curtain draw at 11 a.m., attendees can listen to holiday music with the Herndon Girls from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and classics from the North Idaho Old Time Fiddlers from 1:30-3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the public is welcome to participate in an alternative giving market, in which shoppers can donate items in the name of loved ones or friends and receive a special item symbolizing their gift. 

Better Together Animal Alliance will be on hand to conduct a vaccine and microchip clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as well as offering free QR code tags from PetHub to help keep track of stray pets. These services are free and available to everyone, with no obligation to provide financial information. Please ensure all cats are crated and all dogs are leashed. 

The event will also feature the PonderPlay Bounce House, an indoor bike skills course hosted by Pend Oreille Pedalers, an art station from Creations and food trucks.

For more information go to thecarouselofsmiles.org. Nonprofits interested in participating in the fun fair are asked to contact Dig Chrismer of the Innovia Foundation at [email protected] to secure a space.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Online Auctions, Purse Parties, Parties, Craft Fairs, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal