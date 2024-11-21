Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador joins effort to seize control of public lands

By Brad Smith

Reader Staff

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador recently joined the State of Utah in a legal effort that could upend the future of public lands across the United States. Labrador filed a brief in support of Utah’s lawsuit, currently before the U.S. Supreme Court, which challenges the federal government’s authority to retain ownership of “unappropriated” Bureau of Land Management lands within Utah’s borders. If successful, this case could set a dangerous precedent, putting millions of acres of public lands nationwide at risk of state takeover.

In Idaho, approximately 9.1 million acres of unappropriated BLM lands could be affected. While most of these lands are in the southern part of the state, North Idaho is home to nearly 100,000 acres of BLM-managed lands, including about 16,000 acres in Bonner and Boundary counties. These lands encompass cherished places like Gamlin Lake, Gold Mountain, portions of the Mickinnick Trail and parcels along the Kootenai River — key spots for recreation, wildlife habitat and public enjoyment.

At first glance, transferring these lands to state control might sound appealing, but don’t be fooled. Under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, BLM lands are managed for multiple uses, balancing activities like grazing and timber harvest with recreation, wildlife conservation and public access. This ensures all Americans — regardless of where they live — have a stake in these lands.

By contrast, state endowment lands are managed solely to maximize financial returns. As the Idaho Department of Lands readily admits, state lands are not public lands. In keeping with its constitutional mandate, Idaho has sold off more than 1.2 million acres of state lands over the years. These lands, once privatized, are often lost to the public forever.

Consider the recent proposal by Trident Holdings to purchase more than 28,000 acres of state lands near Payette Lake for a luxury lakefront development. While public opposition paused the plan, it underscores the risks of state land management. If federal lands were handed over to the state, iconic Idaho landscapes — including beloved hiking trails, hunting grounds, and fishing streams — would face similar threats of privatization or overdevelopment.

The financial burden of managing millions of acres of federal lands is another major concern. Federal agencies currently invest billions annually in wildfire prevention, suppression and land management. If Idaho were to assume these responsibilities, the state’s budget would face significant strain, potentially leading to land sales or increased commercial exploitation to cover costs. Such moves would not only degrade ecosystems but also limit public access to the outdoor spaces that Idahoans treasure.

Overlooked in much of this debate is the impact on tribal nations. Many tribes hold treaties with the federal government that guarantee their right to access these lands for traditional practices, hunting, fishing and other activities. Federal agencies are also required to consult tribes before making management decisions on treaty lands. These rights do not extend to state-owned lands. If BLM lands were transferred to the state, then tribal members would lose the right to access those lands and exercise their treaty rights. Tribes would also no longer have a voice in the management of those lands.

Efforts to seize control of public lands are not new, but this latest push feels more serious than ever, especially given the current composition of the Supreme Court. Idahoans should be alarmed by this direct threat to our public lands and the legacy we leave for future generations.

It’s time to speak out. Let Attorney General Labrador and Idaho’s congressional delegation know that you oppose any effort to transfer ownership of BLM lands to the state. Visit the Idaho Conservation League’s website at takeaction.idahoconservation.org/09a2aFx to make your voice heard. Together, we can ensure that our public lands remain public — for all of us to enjoy, now and in the future.

Brad Smith is the conservation director of the Idaho Conservation League.