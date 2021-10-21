Candidate Questionnaire – 2021 election

Ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election, the Reader presents a limited series of election guides featuring questions and answers with candidates for a range of local offices.

This week focuses on candidates for three open seats on the Sandpoint City Council, as well as two open seats on the Dover City Council and two candidates for mayor.

To read more about the candidates for a contested seat on the Lake Pend Oreille School District Board of Trustees go to sandpointreader.com. For more information on candidates running unopposed, visit Election Central on sandpointonline.com (sandpointonline.com/news/elections.shtml). For all other election-related information, visit Bonner County Elections at bonnercountyid.gov.

The Reader hosted a candidates’ forum Oct. 19 at the Sandpoint branch of the East Bonner County Library, video of which is available at krfy.org.

–Sandpoint City Council race–

Questions:

1. Why are you running for Sandpoint City Council?

2. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

3. Affordability is consistently ranked as among the most critical issues facing Sandpoint residents. What do you plan to do as a council member to address this issue?

4. The city has been put in the position over the past year or more to implement various COVID-19 protocols — what’s your position on the role that city government should play in mitigating the pandemic?

Joel Aispuro (incumbent):

Age: 34

Birthplace and residence: San Diego, Calif.; Sandpoint

Years in Bonner County: 26

Government service/relevant experience: currently Sandpoint City Council member, family restaurant, father, husband

Profession: family business

Education: high school, family business, City Council

Family: wife, three daughters and one son

1. I am seeking re-election because of the love of my family, my family business and this community. Also, I would love to continue to serve the community.

2. a. Updating the Comprehensive Plan;

b. Housing (seeking to do what is best for the citizens of Sandpoint while protecting property rights);

c. Improving government services and infrastructure.

3. Affordability is an issue not unique to Sandpoint. This is a nationwide issue. Why is this a nationwide issue? Because of inflation. Over time, inflation increases the price of goods and services, which then decreases the number of goods and services you can buy with the dollar. What you can buy today for a dollar will cost more in the future. For most middle-class businesses and citizens, the wages cannot keep up with the rate of inflation. The federal government creates this problem then puts it on the backs of the middle class and local government to fix it?

4. The city did a good job encouraging the community to do what is best for themselves and their families. The city encouraged and will continue to encourage personal responsibility.

Wayne Benner:

Age: 73

Birthplace and residence: Bellingham, Wash.; Sandpoint

Years in Bonner County: November 1974-December 2020; February 2021 to present

Government service: Bonner County commissioner, six years; city administrator, nine years; planning commissioner; fire district commissioner; water/sewer manager

Profession: retired

Education: BSME plus numerous hours of classes and workshops

Family: three children raised in Bonner County

1. To provide my education background and experience in the public and private sector to assist Sandpoint with their evolution.

2. Comprehensive Plan and guidelines, housing affordable and workforce infrastructure. Pushing the planned unit development would help benefit the housing issue, such as having a tiny home development. Infrastructure is every community’s issue — old infrastructure. I will support all upgrades.

3. I plan to work positively with all agencies, groups, etc., to find a solution that best fits Sandpoint. I would support all city rules and regulations to address the issues of housing.

4. The city should lead at all times under all circumstances. Failure to lead shows lack of concern or commitment. For us seniors, we have lived through various pandemics and shot mandates. We are here because of mandates. We go to the dentist and expect them to wear a mask. We go to the doctor and expect them to wear a mask.

I so respect my family, friends and neighbors that protecting myself and them is a privilege. I’ve been vaccinated, been tested, wear a mask and am very proud to be a part of the majority trying to mitigate the pandemic.

Arthur Bistline:

Age: 52

Birthplace and residence: Sandpoint

Years in Bonner County: 1969 to 1976, 2012 to present

Government service/relevant experience: Dover city attorney for 12 years, maybe more. Have had many dealings with city councils and staff over the years

Profession: attorney

Education: University of Idaho business finance, summa cum laude, 1992; U of I Law, 1995, cum laude

Family: Amy Bistline (formerly Amy Curtis, daughter of Dick Curtis and Dana Smith)

1. Because I believe it is everyone’s duty to contribute and I think I have something to contribute and I love this town.

2. a. Making sure my priorities coincide with the citizens;

b. Workforce housing and making sure that city officials don’t unreasonably interfere with business growth;

c. Working with the railroads and Idaho Department of Transportation to minimize their impact on our lifestyles.

3. I do not believe in interfering with the housing market forces. I would consider some lower-income housing, but where to put it in Sandpoint would be difficult. It would have to be on city-owned property, as no one is going to sell below market, which would make it prohibitively expensive to do such a project.

4. The city, like any other private person or entity, can do whatever it wants on city property. I don’t think the city should be telling private business what to do, but I do think the city should make it clear that violating a private business’s entry protocols will get you charged with trespassing.

John Darling (incumbent):

Age: 47

Birthplace and residence: Sandpoint

Years in Bonner County: 44

Government service: Sandpoint City Council, three years and nine months; city of Ponderay, 7 years

Profession: local business owner

Education: Sandpoint High School, U.S. Navy veteran

Family: married with 3 children

1. I am running to ensure the direction of Sandpoint’s future development has a traditional influence, that the city is fiscally responsible and our city government is transparent to its residents.

2. Seeing out the development of our Master Parks Plan and Multimodal Streets plan. Address rapid growth in the city of Sandpoint.

3. Consider all options brought to the city through private development and vote for the best option.

4. The city should continue to play an educational role in COVID-19 protocols.

Justin Dick:

Age: 42

Birthplace and residence: Milwaukee, Wisc.; Sandpoint

Years in Bonner County: almost 16

Government service: president, Bonner General Health Foundation; Visit Sandpoint Tourism Council (10 years); former board of directors, Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce; Sandpoint Rotary Club

Profession: owner, Trinity at City Beach; co-owner, Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant; opening a new concept at the Truby’s Building in January 2022

Education: B.S. psychology, University of Colorado Denver

Family: Shaunavee Dick, wife of 15 years; Jace Dick, son, 13 years old, student at Sandpoint Middle School; Evelyn Dick, daughter, 9 years old, student at Washington Elementary; both born at Bonner General Health

1. My family has been in this community since 2006 and have owned small businesses here since 2009. We left Denver to start our family in an area rich with natural beauty, resources, a diverse community and historical community pride. I was involved in the Comprehensive Plan in 2008-’09 and the Parks and Rec. Master Plan. The growth of Sandpoint and the surrounding area has been astonishing prior to the COVID shutdown and has increased dramatically thereafter. We are at a pivotal time in our community to welcome newcomers and help them matriculate to our small-town pace of life while being stewards of our land and resources. Our residents and business community need representation that understands the challenges facing this amazing place we call home. There’s no better time to tackle these challenges and participate in shaping this community for the next 10-20 years. Every challenge we face is an opportunity.

2. a. Update the Comprehensive Plan through engagement of the community to set direction and course of our future and work toward a community that is inclusive of all walks of life, abilities, diversity, socio-economic status, industry, non-profit, education, community health care, tourism and new/old residents alike;

b. Community affordability — we are facing a supply and demand problem as we were not prepared for the massive influx of new residents and development we have incurred the past 20+ months.

c. Responsible growth — growth is inevitable yet we can grow while still preserving our small-town pace of life, inclusivity, natural beauty and resources.

3. Affordability was one of the community’s top responses in creation of the 2008-2009 Comprehensive Plan, yet over a decade later, we face a worsening affordability issue. The low hanging fruit is with current zoning, affordable land use requirements, property tax exemptions, ADU planning, ordinance revisions, public-private partnerships, deed restrictions, etc. The city currently has 300 multi-family and 300 single-family developments slated over the course of the next 12-24 months. This is not an issue that moves quickly considering the due diligence that must be done for each development. I will be one of six votes that help steer our community to handle its current growth with the long-term vision of how our community is shaped to handle affordability and growth 10-20 years down the road.

4. I believe the responsibility lies within each of our community members to do what makes them feel safe. Compassion for everyone, as human beings, regardless of how they choose to deal with COVID and COVID mitigation, will bring this community together and ultimately bring us back to a normalcy we once enjoyed.

Frytz Mor

Age:

Birthplace and residence:

Years in Bonner County:

Government service:

Profession:

Education:

Family:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Luke Omodt:

Age: 44

Birthplace and residence: Missoula, Mont.; residence Sandpoint

Years in Bonner County: 42, minus college and military

Government service/relevant experience: 23 years of military service, public educator for 12 years

Profession: government teacher at Bonners Ferry High School, soldier

Education: B.A. secondary education social with a minor in government

Family: wife and two great kids; parents Fred and Patty Omodt, of Shingle Mill Blueberry Farm

1. I am running for Sandpoint City Council because I love this town. Public service is a responsibility and privilege of being American. I have served our country and state in uniform since Bill Clinton was our president, four deployments and 23 years later it is time to hang up my boots and focus on our town. The failure of the current council and mayor to purchase the former-University of Idaho property was the greatest missed opportunity of my lifetime. Many people are more than willing to complain about our politics, very few are willing to step forward to work toward solutions.

2. a. Housing — Affordable housing doesn’t start at $400,000. Development and immigration to our town are not something that we can avoid or hide from; we must utilize a mix of policy, zoning and incentives to address this crisis;

b. Infrastructure — Our town has been loved hard. We have streets, sidewalks and parks that need attention, this requires resources that have to come from somewhere;

c. Economics — We need an economy where our local students’ future is not only in moving away, families can build a future here and respect the tax burden that we are asking of our residents on a fixed income.

3. The Sandpoint City Council should create the greater Sandpoint Area Housing Authority. The city should partner with Kootenai, Dover, Ponderay and Bonner County in developing housing solutions. Current developments are building homes at prices that our workforce cannot afford. I would have changed the language on the LOT, “to purchase property for open space, parks and recreation, and potential workforce housing.” Income-based local housing like Culver’s Crossing policy, zoning and incentives all need to be on the table to address this crisis. There is no silver bullet. Sandpoint and our neighbors don’t need aspirational solutions, we need pragmatic action.

4. The city of Sandpoint should follow the science and the law. The primary role of city government is to provide services to the residents and businesses within their incorporated area. I wholeheartedly support medical freedom. Having served in countries where residents did not have any sort of autonomy has given me great respect for both the liberty and responsibility that accompanies being an American citizen. The city should work closely with the Panhandle Health District, the Bonner County commissioners, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in charting our path forward.

Jason Welker:

Age: 42

Birthplace and residence: born in Kirkland, Wash., resides in south Sandpoint

Years in Bonner County: I lived in Bonner County part-time from 2004 (when my wife and I purchased our first home here) through 2017, and full-time since 2017

Government service: two years on the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission, serving as chairman since October 2020

Profession: executive director of Pend Oreille Pedalers, Sandpoint’s non-profit trails organization and cycling club; business administrator of Schweitzer Alpine Racing School; and economics textbook author and educational content creator. Formerly an international economics teacher from 2004-2017

Education: bachelor’s degree in economics from Seattle University and a master’s in teaching from Whitworth University (Spokane)

Family: wife, Elizabeth Wargo, who is a U of I educational leadership professor and lifelong Idaho resident, and daughter, Libby, 9, who is in the third grade at Washington Elementary School

1. I decided to run for City Council after the current council approved the University Place subdivision on the former-U of I property, a development that the P&Z Commission, which I am on, voted 7-0 to recommend rejection of. In my opinion, the development failed to live up to the public’s vision for the property, our Comprehensive Plan and several specific areas of City Code. In the two years that I have served on P&Z, I have grown increasingly concerned with the pattern of development in Sandpoint, which I believe puts developers’ desires to capitalize on a hot housing market and the interests of out-of-state buyers above people who live and work in Sandpoint.

2. a. Re-engage the public in the process of updating our 2009 Comprehensive Plan to assure that our city’s guiding document reflects the visions and values of Sandpoint’s residents today for the path that growth and development should take over the next 10 years;

b. Prioritize the implementation of the city’s Multimodal Transportation Plan, with a focus on making Sandpoint safer for cyclists and pedestrians by building shared-use pathways and bike lanes while investing in our sidewalk priority network;

c. Protect our natural amenities and assure clean water for drinking and recreation by conserving Sandpoint’s 5,000 acres in the Little Sand Creek drinking watershed and immediately beginning the process of updating our 70-year-old sewage treatment plant.

3. The city’s 2019 Housing Assessment report was never formally presented to nor adopted by the council, despite it including numerous suggestions for ameliorating the housing crisis, which has only intensified in the two years since. Council must act immediately and adopt some of its suggestions as policy; these include looking closely at city ordinances that govern development in multi-family neighborhoods, the adoption of incentives for developers who are willing to build housing for our local workforce and the acquisition of property to dedicate to workforce housing, which can be provided through partnerships with private developers and large area employers.

4. Promoting public health is beyond the purview of city government. Our regional health district is responsible for communicating public health advice and issuing mandates when deemed necessary (as the PHD briefly did in 2020 with a mask mandate). City government should only make rules that apply to city employees, while measures to protect workers at other local businesses should be left to those business owners.

–Dover City Council race–

Questions:

1. Why are you running for Dover City Council?

2. What are your top three priorities if elected?

3. Lack of affordable housing is a growing issue in Idaho — particularly in Bonner County. What role do you think Dover could play in finding solutions to this issue?

4. What forms of economic development would you like to see in Dover?

Kim Bledsoe:

Age: 50

Birthplace and residence: Born in Boise; lifelong Idahoan, currently living in Dover for the past five years

Years in Bonner County: 26

Government service: 10 years in health care, five years in public education, five years as a small business owner, two years in human resources

Profession: Sandpoint Women’s Health, clinic manager

Education: B.S. communications, University of Idaho

Family: husband, Ben Porietis, daughter Emily, sons Aubrey and Oliver, and Violet (best dog ever)

1. I love Idaho, and I really appreciate the community of Dover and the surrounding areas. I want to do my part to ensure that the history, character and natural resources of Dover are protected; our Comprehensive Plan is upheld; and that the fast-paced growth is managed in a way that allows the good people of Bonner County to live here and enjoy our lake, river and mountains. Being on council is a gift of service, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Dover. I feel my background in management, health care, education and as a small business owner has given me a wide range of experience to pull from in conducting the duties of a city council representative.

2. My main priority would be to be a good steward of our taxpayer dollars. I think fiscal responsibility is imperative, along with transparency. I would commit to showing up, doing the homework and listening to our citizens’ input. My second priority would be to promote sustainable growth while protecting Dover’s character, history and natural resources. Growth is inevitable, so let’s get the community involved and steer the way forward. I would promote growth that benefits the citizens of Bonner County, not outside investors. I think it’s important to protect the lake and wetlands that surround Dover. Finally, I would look for ways to increase involvement in city government as we navigate decisions involving growth, emergency preparedness, pedestrian and bicycle safety, street improvements and our water/sewer system. This could be done by utilizing surveys, social media, the Dover City website, and having town hall and other events.

3. I’m really excited at some of the ideas and steps being taken to address the affordable and accessible housing issues in our area, such as reverse engineering building as proposed in the Culver’s Crossing development. I think Dover can play an important role in working with residents and developers to promote these ideas and clear a path forward for more innovation. I think there is much to learn from other communities that have experienced what Bonner County is grappling with — especially from their mistakes. It’s not too late to try to get in front of the issue and I would be open to all ideas to make it happen. People deserve homes with a yard for their children and pets, not be relegated to only apartment-style, government-subsidized housing.

4. I’m excited to hear that the large commercial building vacated by Thorne Research will be used as a shipping facility, providing a few new jobs to our area. I’d like to see our little coffee shop up and running again, as well as other smaller cottage industry-type businesses. There are opportunities for more recreation and tourism, a huge need for child care and, with the upgrade in fiber network for internet, more options for home-based work. Dover’s footprint really doesn’t lend itself to larger commercial development, nor does it jive with the Comprehensive Plan.

Merlin Glass:

Age: 70

Birthplace and residence: Los Angeles, Calif.; resident of Dover since 2018

Years in Bonner County: (did not answer)

Government service and profession: veteran of the Air Force, over four decades in the Fire Service as fire officer, instructor and planning specialist for FEMA deploying to national disasters

Education: college, two fire academies, federal certified instructor for Emergency Management

Family: wife Dodie, two daughters Sarah and Jaime, two sons Grayson and Gabriel

1. If all politics are local then this is in my backyard. Citizenship requires being involved in your community.

2. Sustainable growth, public safety and citizenship.

3. Dover is really a bedroom community to the greater Sandpoint area. We have very little in the way of what might be called light industrial but more in the way of recreational development. This makes watching Sandpoint and other areas so important for the residents and making sure services are maintained.

4. I would like to see more development of the agricultural nature that is in balance with the recreational needs and avoid the urban sprawl that can plague a community. We are a small community that can still maintain its rural feel.

Amy Lizotte:

Age: 46

Birthplace and residence: born and raised in Hope and currently living in Dover

Years in Bonner County: 30

Government service: Attending the city council meetings. I believe witnessing the issues and process has been important and relative to this position

Profession: I run a private practice as a massage therapist

Education: I attended the University of Idaho; massage school in Nevada City, Calif. and Eugene, Ore.; photography school; and herbal medicine

Family: I have a 22-year-old daughter, Ahlya, as well as family in Hope

1. I am running for Dover City Council as a voice for the local residents. I also want to help preserve the unique environment and history in Dover. I feel growing up in Hope, witnessing my dad serve 35 years on the council, has inspired me to step up and invest my time in this community. I have been attending the council meetings since moving into Dover and feel up to date on the current issues and the process of holding a seat.

2. a. I want to ensure the concerns around pedestrian safety are being addressed, including adopting a current Emergency Operations Plan;

b. The current issue the new mayor and council will take over is updating the water intake, which is a large long-term investment;

c. I would like to preserve and highlight the historic nature of the community. Example of such is as the new post office is built there could be opportunity of constructing a historical plaque.

3. I believe this is a tricky issue in Dover since the value of land is so high. Dover really is a bedroom community to Sandpoint since it lacks the infrastructure of schools, law enforcement, shopping, fuel and so on. Dover is a small residential community that needs to maintain its identity as such. The biggest issue for Dover is to adhere to the new Comprehensive Plan and subdivision plans to keep future growth managed responsibly.

4. I see economic development in a larger context than just money. Economic development is also about quality of life. I believe most people living and moving to Dover love the lifestyle it provides. Dover has miles of hiking, biking and walking trails that are paved and rugged single track (Syringa trail system); river access; peaceful open space; and easy access to amenities in Sandpoint and Ponderay. Dover has also just received cable from Ting, allowing faster reliable internet and creating opportunities for viable home businesses. Thus I would love to work on continued connectivity and preservation of open space.

Mark Sauter:

Age: 63

Birthplace and residence: Downey, Calif.; Cedar Ridge Road in Dover

Years in Bonner County: 9

Government service: fire chief for eight years with a municipal fire department (30-year career); two years deputy city manager; president, Bonner County Fire Chiefs Association (since 2019)

Profession: retired fire chief; part-time fire marshal with Selkirk Fire Department (2016-current)

Education: B.A. Cal-State Los Angeles, MPA University of Southern California

Family: 31-year-old daughter, deputy prosecutor; 27-year-old son, Navy pilot

1. Having a career in the Fire Service taught me the importance of service to my community. It’s part of the fabric of our country. I consider a city council position to be one of the highest forms of community service. I have considerable background with small government/public safety operations. I believe my experience will add value to the Dover council’s decisions.

2. a. Dover has limited administrative capacity to complete the important work of the city. Dover needs five dedicated, working, elected officials. I have a history of contributing my professional efforts to working with others. The Dover Urban Renewal Agency will be ending in approximately six years, and the Dover Bay development property tax system will change. The transition will require planning and implementation work;

b. Water system improvements, a new post office and street work all need to be completed. All these projects need to be managed, followed up on and kept within budget. I have the interest, time and the drive to complete these types of activities;

c. Keeping decision-making focused on what’s best for the community. I want to be the voice for all of Dover, focusing on what’s important for the entire town. The projects noted above benefit all of Dover. Comprehensive and infrastructure plans need to be continuously updated and applied, and balanced with the day-to-day (and emergency) needs of the city.

3. Affordable housing is a national problem. The Dover Comprehensive Plan covers housing. The council should consider re-evaluating the plan as housing and workplace conditions in our county have changed considerably since the plan was adopted in 2018. Dover should be continuously collaborating with the county and other cities. The city council has two vacancies that need to be filled so Dover can participate and have a voice in the housing discussions. We should consider whatever government and grant funds we find available for application to our Dover needs. Mixed-use development (residential units over neighborhood commercial space) may work in some of the Dover areas with commercial zoning. Such an option may help as a buffer from the highway as well.

4. Dover needs to continue to guide development with the Comprehensive Plan in mind. As mentioned above, we should be open to amending the Comp Plan to accommodate changes in our community needs and interests. There is room for development of the corridor from the highway into historic Dover and other areas. We should be actively working with our county-wide economic development group to be sure new businesses are fully informed and supported as they evaluate their options of starting a business in Dover. New and existing business needs dependable infrastructure to thrive. The Dover Ting program is moving along. Completing our water system improvements will help with this, too. We also need to continually evaluate our Dover development and permit procedures so they are efficient and timely.

–Dover Mayoral race–

Questions:

1. Why are you running for Dover mayor?

2. What are your top three priorities if elected?

3. Lack of affordable housing is a growing issue in Idaho — particularly in Bonner County. What role do you think Dover could play in finding solutions to this issue?

4. What forms of economic development would you like to see in Dover?

George Eskridge:

Age: (no answer)

Birthplace and residence: I was born in Bonners Ferry and raised in Dover; Dover is my residence now and has been all my life except for the time I was attending college and pursuing my career away from Dover

Years in Bonner County: (no answer)

Government service: power requirements officer for the Rural Electrification Administration, senior community relations officer for Bonneville Power Administration and most significant (to me) U.S Navy and Vietnam veteran. Lastly: Member of the Idaho House of Representatives representing Idaho District 1 from 2000-2014

Profession: retired

Education: graduate of Sandpoint High School and B.A. in business administration from University of Montana

Family: Married to Jenise I. Stilwell, two sons Perry and Jimmy and daughters-in-law KrisAnn and Koryn

1. Because of water infrastructure issues and issues between Old Dover and the Dover Bay development, our community of Dover is experiencing division and disagreement among citizens of Dover. We have lawsuits challenging agreements between Dover Bay homeowners and the city of Dover. My priority is to resolve these issues and bring Dover together as one town with one purpose; ie: to come together as one community working together to solve our issues and working together to ensure Dover’s bright future for generations to come.

2. My three priorities are: 1. to preserve our access to recreation amenities within our city; 2. to improve our town’s transportation infrastructure including walking and biking paths, streets and safety entering and exiting Highway 2; and 3. fiscal responsibility so our town’s limited financial resources are spent wisely without the need to increase local taxes.

3. This is a very difficult discussion for Dover. We are restricted in available land to pursue any meaningful affordable housing program. What vacant lots or land we have available sells for $350,000 and more, making it difficult to construct housing to meet affordable housing goals. Dover’s best role would be to encourage adjacent jurisdictions such as Sandpoint to revise their permit requirements, lot sizes and multiple housing units to make housing less expensive to build and thus more affordable for low-income families to purchase housing.

4. The result of past planning efforts is that Dover is limited to commercial development operating in support of the city’s status as a resort community. Dover businesses will likely be small, individual concerns including restaurants, recreation support, public and private event support, and pop-up stands such as a farmer’s market supporting local agriculture close to Dover. Dover is now and continues to be a great place to form home-based businesses. The function of the city is to ensure ample opportunities in those areas marked for commercial development and to provide a clear, straight-forward path to ensure entrepreneurs can exercise their creativity.

Ryan Wells:

Age: 53

Birthplace and residence: Loma Linda, Calif.; 25-year resident of North Idaho, Dover currently

Years in Bonner County: 20

Government service: extensive local community service

Profession: business manager (30+ years)

Education: high school and community college

Family: Andrea, wife. Sarah and Josh, adult children, attended and graduated from LPOSD schools K-12

1. I enjoy helping others and making a difference, and with Dover losing many of its elected officers over the past year, I saw a need that I could fill with my energy and community-minded leadership. My experience as a business manager, local leadership on multiple boards and local community connections give me the tools to effectively and efficiently run the city of Dover.

2. With the Dover City Council, I would review current city procedures, processes and plans to ensure that they are transparent, streamlined and that the city is responsive and accountable to the members of the community it serves. Work to engage residents from Pine Street to the Pend Oreille — get neighbors connecting with neighbors working together to do what is best for the city of Dover. Quickly work to end costly litigation, ensure that the council was in sync with the people of Dover to avoid further expenditures of taxpayer money.

3. Dover is not likely the first place that affordable housing could be started. Working with our neighbors would be a quicker way to facilitate more immediate projects. But with that said we have some interesting opportunities with larger landowners in the city to discuss what could be done if they were planning future developments.

4. Dover is currently more of a bedroom and resort community. I believe that many of our residents like the quiet North Idaho lifestyle that our city provides. We have economic opportunities very near to us. In the near future I do not see significant economic development for the city. Smart growth in the next five to 10 years might allow for some small-scale, service-based business, but it would really need to match the needs of our residents as a first priority.