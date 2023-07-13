Buoyant and bigger than ever

Inland Empire Antique and Classic Boat Society to host 19th annual Sandpoint Boat Show

· July 13, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Whether you’re the captain of your own vessel or an aspiring skipper with an affinity for unique, vintage and stylish watercraft, first mates and deckhands of all stripes are invited to enjoy the lakeside view as the Inland Empire Antique and Classic Boat Society hosts its 19th annual Sandpoint Boat Show on Saturday, July 15 at the Sandpoint Marina and along the city boardwalk.

The show is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a boat parade taking over Sand Creek at 3 p.m.

Onlookers stroll down Sand Creek boardwalk and check out the vintage boats on display at the 2022 Sandpoint Boat Show. Photo courtesy Inland Empire Antique and Classic Boat Society.

Local organizer Don Robson told the Reader that the 2023 Sandpoint Boat show will be bigger than ever before.

“Our focus this year was to get increased boat presentation, and we are happy to say our efforts paid off, as we are going to set a boat count record this year,” he said.

Robson said that Sandpoint’s boat display will feature watercraft from seven other chapters of the Antique and Classic Boat Society.

“We are also excited that 30% of the boats are being presented in Sandpoint for the first time,” he added.

Inland Empire Chapter President Ron Yandt commended Robson’s work on the event, saying that the local commitment as well as the setting make the show special.

“The city dock is a great venue for both the participants to show their boats and for the public to view,” Yandt said.

Robson said he has told marina and city personnel to expect a packed boardwalk this year.

“We are so appreciative of the community allowing us to occupy these docks for the event each year,” he said.

To learn more about the Inland Empire Antique and Classic Boat Society and Sandpoint Boat Show, visit inlandempireacbs.com.

