Bonner Community Food Bank receives $5,000 donation from Schweitzer

· September 3, 2020

By Reader Staff

It’s been a challenging year for local nonprofits, as many have had to cancel fundraising efforts due to concerns over COVID-19. Meanwhile, Schweitzer Mountain Resort’s commitment to the Bonner Community Food Bank was able to continue thanks to one special passholder. 

According to Schweitzer Marketing Manager Dig Chrismer, because of the abrupt end to its season, the mountain was unable to host its spring Passholder Appreciation Party, which features a silent auction to raise money for the food bank.

Food Bank staffers accept a $5,000 check from Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Courtesy photo.

One of the highlights of the event, Chrismer said, is the “Name a Run” promotion, in which the highest bidder wins the privilege of renaming a run of their choice for the following season. Despite the cancellation of the promotion, one passholder reached out to the resort wanting to know if they could donate $5,000 anyway to secure the naming rights.

“With everything that our community has been going through, it was an incredible gesture and we are very happy to make this donation on their behalf to the food bank,” Chrismer said.  

“We are acutely aware that the Bonner Community Food Bank serves a critical role for people who need a helping hand, and Schweitzer is grateful for the opportunity to make this donation,” she added. “We really do have the best passholders.”

For more information on how to help the Bonner Community Food Bank visit foodbank83864.com. For more information about Schweitzer Mountain Resort visit schweitzer.com.

