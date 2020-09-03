Volunteers needed for three N. Idaho trail projects this month

By Reader Staff

The Idaho Trails Association is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails on one-day and weekend projects in September.

These are the last three projects of the summer. No experience is necessary to participate, and hikers of all levels are encouraged to join. All tools and training will be provided at the start of the trip. Many volunteers for the nonprofit describe their experience as empowering and a great way to meet other outdoor enthusiasts.

Two Mouth Lakes Trail: Saturday, Sept. 12

On this one-day project in the Selkirk Mountains, ITA will focus on the upper end near the Two Mouth Lakes doing tread and drainage repair, brushing overgrown vegetation and removing logs from the trail. This is a popular backpacking area, so there will also be some campsite cleanup work.

St. Joe Sawtooth Trail: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 19-20

This trail is the major access route along the north side of the remote and scenic Mallard Larkins Pioneer Area in the St. Joe National Forest. Join ITA for this weekend trip where volunteers will cut brush, remove logs and do tread work.

Evans Landing: Saturday, Sept. 26

On National Public Lands Day, ITA will work on this two-mile trail that drops down to the west shore of Lake Pend Oreille. The focus will be tread repair on the bottom part of the trail.

For more information and to sign up for these projects, visit idahotrailsassociation.org/upcoming-projects.