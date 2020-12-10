Earn a $300 charitable giving donation in 2020 thanks to the CARES Act

· December 10, 2020

By Reader Staff

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act made changes to tax rules in 2020 to allow for increased charitable giving amid the pandemic and corresponding economic hardships.

“Whether taxpayers are supporting natural disaster recovery, COVID-19 pandemic aid or another cause that’s personally meaningful to them, their charitable donations may be tax deductible,” the Internal Revenue Service stated in a news release. “These deductions basically reduce the amount of their taxable income.”

Previously, taxpayers could only deduct charitable contributions if they itemized their deductions. For 2020, thanks to changes under the CARES Act, taxpayers who don’t itemize deductions can take an above-the-line deduction of up to $300 for cash contributions to qualifying organizations.

The IRS defines “qualifying organizations” as “those that are religious, charitable, educational, scientific or literary in purpose.” These definitions changed under the CARES Act. Find out if a charitable organization qualifies at irs.gov/charities-non-profits/tax-exempt-organization-search.

Locally in North Idaho, there’s no shortage of good nonprofit causes to support with this charitable giving deduction. The holiday season also ushers in specific fundraising goals.

For instance, Creations on the Cedar Street Bridge — also known as the nonprofit organization Arts Alliance, Inc. — is working to raise $2,000 in December to buy new art supplies and activities. Learn more and donate at creationsforsandpoint.org.

The Sandpoint Youth Center (also known as the Sandpoint Teen Center) is also raising money this month to pay for its Healthy Teens After School program, which “provides meals, movement and mentoring to Bonner County teens” every day from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Learn more and donate at sandpointteencenter.com.

To view an extensive list of local nonprofits and community service groups, head to sandpointonline.com, click on “Directories” and look under the “Community Groups & Social Services” section.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

View decorated trees … and bid! This year’s Kinderhaven fundraiser is a Tour of Trees, with decked-out trees all around the greater Sandpoint area Plus check out all events on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal