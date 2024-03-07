The Follies 20th anniversary recap

By Ben Olson

Reader Staf

Sandpoint felt just a little weirder last weekend, as the 20th anniversary of The Follies, held by the Angels Over Sandpoint, brought the community together for a good cause.

For director Dorothy Prophet, the show is a chance to showcase the cream of Sandpoint’s theater and arts scene crop, have a laugh and let it all hang out there.

“I thought we had a great variety of acts this year,” Prophet told the Reader. “We never know what we are going to get in auditions. Sometimes it is song-heavy or skit-heavy, but this time it was a good mix.”

Prophet announced before opening night that it would be her last year directing The Follies.

“I had promised Kate [McAlister] I would stay until the 20th, and although that was pushed back by two years because of the pandemic, I kept my word,” she said. “I think it’s time for young blood to step in!”

Prophet said she is “grateful for the opportunity I had to have worked with the Angels on The Follies. So many great memories.”

Angels Over Sandpoint member Kate McAlister told the Reader, “It means so much when people of all ages come and audition and make the show … it’s our finest hometown talent.”

McAlister said the highlight this year was the opening act with all the Angels Over Sandpoint members on stage.

“Some for the very first time and scared to death,” she said. “They were wonderful.”

The annual variety show usually generates around $35,000 each spring, though McAlister said, “We used to do $45,000 to $50,000 when we could bring in our own bar.”

The proceeds are used for a myriad of purposes to assist the community, including the Backpack Program, which provides school supplies to local families in need.

“It also helps support the Angel referral program, in which any Angel can refer someone who is in need of our help and we will pay up to $500,” McAlister said. “All monies go to the vendor, not directly to the individual.”

McAlister said the Angels also donate a portion of proceeds to Navigational Services to help people with rent and utilities, which Prophet added was a vital service in the community.

“It doesn’t provide large sums for anyone, but those small amounts that are given out, if not provided, can set people on a bad trajectory,” Prophet said. “Miss rent one month and it puts folks in the hole. The next month it is that much harder to dig out. The money raised just helps people make ends meet.”

The Angels also use funds raised at The Follies toward their scholarship programs to individuals and other nonprofit organizations, with assistance going to Priest River Advocates, Bonner Community Food Bank, NIMSEF and others.

“We have given over $1.6 million into our community and we have virtually no overhead, with the exception of a cell phone people can call for help, so the money goes directly to our causes. We are, and continue to be, a grassroots organization,” McAlister said.

The annual show is also a time for the community to come together, “when we all forget about everything else and just have fun,” she added. “After all, ‘Live, Laugh and Lighten the Load’ is our motto.”

To learn more about the Angels Over Sandpoint, visit angelsoversandpoint.com.