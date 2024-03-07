The Follies 20th anniversary recap

· March 6, 2024

By Ben Olson
Reader Staf

Sandpoint felt just a little weirder last weekend, as the 20th anniversary of The Follies, held by the Angels Over Sandpoint, brought the community together for a good cause.

For director Dorothy Prophet, the show is a chance to showcase the cream of Sandpoint’s theater and arts scene crop, have a laugh and let it all hang out there.

“I thought we had a great variety of acts this year,” Prophet told the Reader. “We never know what we are going to get in auditions. Sometimes it is song-heavy or skit-heavy, but this time it was a good mix.”

Prophet announced before opening night that it would be her last year directing The Follies.

“I had promised Kate [McAlister] I would stay until the 20th, and although that was pushed back by two years because of the pandemic, I kept my word,” she said. “I think it’s time for young blood to step in!”

Prophet said she is “grateful for the opportunity I had to have worked with the Angels on The Follies. So many great memories.”

Angels Over Sandpoint member Kate McAlister told the Reader, “It means so much when people of all ages come and audition and make the show … it’s our finest hometown talent.”

McAlister said the highlight this year was the opening act with all the Angels Over Sandpoint members on stage.

“Some for the very first time and scared to death,” she said. “They were wonderful.”

The annual variety show usually generates around $35,000 each spring, though McAlister said, “We used to do $45,000 to $50,000 when we could bring in our own bar.”

The proceeds are used for a myriad of purposes to assist the community, including the Backpack Program, which provides school supplies to local families in need.

“It also helps support the Angel referral program, in which any Angel can refer someone who is in need of our help and we will pay up to $500,” McAlister said. “All monies go to the vendor, not directly to the individual.”

McAlister said the Angels also donate a portion of proceeds to Navigational Services to help people with rent and utilities, which Prophet added was a vital service in the community.

“It doesn’t provide large sums for anyone, but those small amounts that are given out, if not provided, can set people on a bad trajectory,” Prophet said. “Miss rent one month and it puts folks in the hole. The next month it is that much harder to dig out. The money raised just helps people make ends meet.”

The Angels also use funds raised at The Follies toward their scholarship programs to individuals and other nonprofit organizations, with assistance going to Priest River Advocates, Bonner Community Food Bank, NIMSEF and others.

“We have given over $1.6 million into our community and we have virtually no overhead, with the exception of a cell phone people can call for help, so the money goes directly to our causes. We are, and continue to be, a grassroots organization,” McAlister said.

The annual show is also a time for the community to come together, “when we all forget about everything else and just have fun,” she added. “After all, ‘Live, Laugh and Lighten the Load’ is our motto.”

To learn more about the Angels Over Sandpoint, visit angelsoversandpoint.com.

 

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on The Sweet Remains, The Fly Fishing Film Festival, the Gothard Sisters. and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal