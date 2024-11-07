‘Between Borders’ folk art exhibit comes to Sandpoint

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The traveling exhibit “Between Borders: Folklife through the Coeur d’Alenes” will take up temporary residence in the Sandpoint Organic Agricultural Center (10881 N. Boyer Ave.) Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10, showcasing regional folk art and the cultural heritage it represents.

The free event, open from noon to 4 p.m. daily, will also feature live demonstrations from local artisans.

“Celebrating folk art is crucial for preserving it. In our rapidly developing area, recognizing and honoring these functional art forms ensures that they receive the respect and attention they deserve, safeguarding their cultural and historical value for future generations,” said Pend Oreille Arts Council Arts Coordinator Claire Christy.

POAC collaborated with Arts of Idaho, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Bonner County Historical Society and Museum to bring the exhibit to Sandpoint and incorporate local artists, including quilters from Bosom Buddies and Panhandle Piecemakers.

“I especially enjoy the wooden decoy ducks by Frank Werner,” said Christy. “Although originally created for practical use, Frank’s pieces transcend function, achieving a level of craftsmanship that makes them deserving of a place as collectible art.”

Traditional, practical art such as quilts, instruments and beadwork will be on display alongside demonstrations in blacksmithing, fly tying, weaving and more.

Visit artinsandpoint.org/between-borders for more information and an updated demonstration schedule.