Get Plowed with KLT

By Reader Staff
Opportunities abound year round for recreational opportunities in North Idaho, but Pine Street Woods holds particular appeal for Bonner County residents.
Offering hiking, biking and Nordic skiing trails across 180 acres of protected outdoor space, Kaniksu Land Trust maintains access to Pine Street Woods through every season and all kinds of weather, but its dedication to keeping the road open costs as much as $6,000 a year.
To help cover the costs of fall and winter maintenance on the Pine Street Woods access road, KLT hosts the annual Get Plowed fundraiser, which this year takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at MickDuff’s Beer Hall (220 Cedar St., in downtown Sandpoint).
“Don’t let the name of the event fool you — it’s family friendly and all are welcome,” organizers stated.
Aside from live music and the KLT crew and supporters, there will be an appearance by the Schweitzer Mountain Ski Patrol avalanche dog and participants can fill a snowplow with pocket change. Meanwhile, participants can enter raffles for merchandise from KLT, Sandpoint Nordic Club and Pend Oreille Pedalers, as well as a range of experiences.
For those who can’t attend Get Plowed but still want to support keeping the road safe and open year round, donate at kaniksu.org.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal