Get Plowed with KLT

By Reader Staff

Opportunities abound year round for recreational opportunities in North Idaho, but Pine Street Woods holds particular appeal for Bonner County residents.

Offering hiking, biking and Nordic skiing trails across 180 acres of protected outdoor space, Kaniksu Land Trust maintains access to Pine Street Woods through every season and all kinds of weather, but its dedication to keeping the road open costs as much as $6,000 a year.

To help cover the costs of fall and winter maintenance on the Pine Street Woods access road, KLT hosts the annual Get Plowed fundraiser, which this year takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at MickDuff’s Beer Hall (220 Cedar St., in downtown Sandpoint).

“Don’t let the name of the event fool you — it’s family friendly and all are welcome,” organizers stated.

Aside from live music and the KLT crew and supporters, there will be an appearance by the Schweitzer Mountain Ski Patrol avalanche dog and participants can fill a snowplow with pocket change. Meanwhile, participants can enter raffles for merchandise from KLT, Sandpoint Nordic Club and Pend Oreille Pedalers, as well as a range of experiences.

For those who can’t attend Get Plowed but still want to support keeping the road safe and open year round, donate at kaniksu.org.