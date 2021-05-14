Basketball School of Sandpoint announces July camps

· May 14, 2021

By Reader Staff

The Basketball School of Sandpoint will offer two co-ed basketball camps this summer: one for kids ages 7-10 and another for 11-15 year olds.

Two young participants in the Basketball School of Sandpoint summer camps. Courtesy photo.

Both camps are scheduled to run July 19-23 at Kootenai Elementary School, with the younger camp playing 9 a.m.-noon each day. The older group will take the court 1-4 p.m

According to organizers, campers will be grouped based on ability and taught fundamentals, including ball handling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defense daily. They will also participate in creative games, competitions, races and tournaments — all while developing skills.

All campers will receive a T-shirt and everyone will have the chance to compete for camp championship trophies.

Camp costs $105 for one player, $200 for a set of two siblings or $295 for a set of three siblings.

Register at basketballschoolofsandpoint.com. It is suggested to complete registration before July 5 to ensure your player will receive a BSS T-shirt on the first day of camp.

