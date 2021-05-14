Basketball School of Sandpoint announces July camps

By Reader Staff
The Basketball School of Sandpoint will offer two co-ed basketball camps this summer: one for kids ages 7-10 and another for 11-15 year olds.
Both camps are scheduled to run July 19-23 at Kootenai Elementary School, with the younger camp playing 9 a.m.-noon each day. The older group will take the court 1-4 p.m
According to organizers, campers will be grouped based on ability and taught fundamentals, including ball handling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defense daily. They will also participate in creative games, competitions, races and tournaments — all while developing skills.
All campers will receive a T-shirt and everyone will have the chance to compete for camp championship trophies.
Camp costs $105 for one player, $200 for a set of two siblings or $295 for a set of three siblings.
Register at basketballschoolofsandpoint.com. It is suggested to complete registration before July 5 to ensure your player will receive a BSS T-shirt on the first day of camp.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal