An eye on affordability

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

For many, the prioritization of certain health care services over others is a monetary necessity. Dental work falls by the wayside in favor of paying for an important medication, or the cost of an emergency room visit puts an elective surgery on hold.

Spec-Techs is aiming to change this reality — at least in the realm of local optometry. The business, which is co-located with and owned by Pend Oreille Vision Care at 514 Oak St. in Sandpoint, started taking patients in October with the goal of offering an affordable option for individuals in need of a basic eye check-up.

The name Spec-Techs is an ode to many facets of the eye care profession: specialized and/or technological solutions, the highly-trained technicians who perform the exams and, of course, good ol’ spectacles.

“It’s a clinic within a clinic,” said Jen Heller, business manager of Pend Oreille Vision Care. “It’s a completely different business.”

By not accepting any insurances and streamlining the process to minimize the time the eye doctor spends with each patient, Spec-Techs is able to offer eye exams for $70. The business is geared toward healthy people between the ages of 14 and 50 who suspect they may need corrective lenses, or who just need an updated prescription.

“Over the years, we’ve been brainstorming different ways to make a system that meets that demographic — particularly now, with inflation,” Heller said.

Spec-Techs is also offering contact lens fitting, which typically costs between $25 and $95.

The exam process is performed by a refractive technician using some of the newest screening technologies to gauge the patient’s overall optical health, then imaging and notes from each exam are reviewed by an optometrist.

“By having video recording and imaging he can review, you’re still getting very, very close to the same quality of eye care,” Heller said, adding later: “This is more of a wellness exam — like your [primary care physician] visit. Then, if we find something, we go to the next step.”

That next step might be to meet with Dr. Nate Harrell at Pend Oreille Vision Care for further testing and diagnosis. However, in the case that the clinic doesn’t accept a patient’s insurance, Spec-Techs refractive technicians have been known to help patients find alternatives.

Recently, technician LoreLei Henry paired a Spec-Techs patient with an optometrist in Spokane who accepted his insurance plan.

“She went above and beyond to make sure he got in [to a doctor],” Heller said.

Patients are able to schedule a Spec-Techs appointment entirely online by going to spec-techs.com. Medical information can be collected at the time of scheduling, further streamlining the process.

While Spec-Techs is currently only offered in Sandpoint out of the Pend Oreille Vision Care office, Heller said she could see the model expanding in time as a way for rural optometrists to serve even more patients in an efficient and affordable manner.

“It’s about helping people make sure that their health care needs are being met,” she said.

Spec-Techs is located at 514 Oak St. in Sandpoint, inside Pend Oreille Vision Care. Learn more and schedule an appointment at spec-techs.com. Those with questions should call 208-265-7965 or email [email protected]