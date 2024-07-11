All hands on deck for Sandpoint’s 22nd Antique and Classic Boat Show

· July 11, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

A boatload of history is set to float into Sandpoint Saturday, July 13 with the 22nd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show, put on by the Inland Empire Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. This year’s festivities will include the traditional parade, kids activities and a special exhibition of boats crafted by the Dodge Motor Company.

Classic boats lined up on Sand Creek in Sandpoint. Courtesy photo.

“These boats all, in some way, have a story behind them,” said Show Chair Don Robson. “Maybe it’s their dad’s boat, their dream, their newfound hobby to restore them and many more little secrets. You can tell that in many cases by asking the owner how they came about the name of the boat, and get ready for the unexpected answer.”

Approximately 50 boats — with an average age of 65 — will be on display in all their polished glory along the Sandpoint Marina and City Boardwalk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The parade itself begins at 3 p.m., with the Sandpoint Fire Department boat leading the way up Sand Creek and out past City Beach. For the best views, snag a spot on the Sand Creek Bridge.

“We will have a first-time ever display of no less than six boats manufactured by the Dodge Motor Company, with the oldest being 100 years old,” Robson said. “This first-time Dodge exhibit will total 559 years of unique, historical wooden beauty. When you view this exhibit, you are going to see names like Horace Dodge [and] the Harrah family, coupled with storied histories dating back to 1924.”

This year, organizers have partnered with the nonprofit Creations to raise funds for their new BUILD Lego Studio (334 N. First Ave., Suite 210, in Sandpoint), which provides a safe, fun learning environment for the community to get creative and develop STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) skills. 

Sailors and landlubbers alike can show their support by donating items to, or bidding at, the evening’s auction. To donate, drop off auction items at the registration desk on the day of.

Kids attending the boat show can have their faces painted courtesy of Creations, as well as participate in a boat-building experience created by Sandpoint’s own Captain Dan and sponsored by StanCraft Wooden Boats.

“The show is free to all and we encourage everyone to show your appreciation of our efforts by contributing support to our selected community organization, Creations, at creationsforsandpoint.org,” said Robson. “See you there!”

