Sandpoint Pride celebrates fourth-annual festival

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Sandpoint Pride is back for its fourth year, with three days of activities and events featuring more than 40 advocacy and community vendors from Friday, July 12-Sunday, July 14 at the Heartwood Center and Granary District.

This year’s theme is “Queering Democracy,” which according to sandpointpride.com points to “a politics of respect and empathy’” and speaks to the belief that “people who have been forced to live marginalized lives by a hostile political climate, culture and/or government are better suited to teach others the value and meaning of freedom, safety and belonging.”

“Democracy is not just something that happens on Election Day. It’s how we live in a pluralistic, multicultural society, powered by skills that we learn in order to facilitate communication, understanding, connection and freedom,” the website states. “[E]ach ballot is a step towards a more inclusive future where every color of the rainbow is celebrated, where love knows no bounds, and where our identities are embraced without fear or discrimination.”

More than 1,600 community members are expected to attend, including families, businesses, nonprofits, advocacy and service organizations, sponsors, performers, singers, poets, drag queens, artists, musicians, dancers and more.

Events begin Friday, July 12 at the Heartwood Center (615 Oak. St.) with a community conversation from 3-6:15 p.m.

Sandpoint Pride Chair Andrea Marcoccio wrote in an email that the community conversation gathering and subsequent open mic happy hour have been added this year to provide a space “where voices from the LGBTQI2S+ community will be centered, elevated and heard. Folks can expect queer-friendly service providers, leaders and experts to help guide these conversations.”

The open mic happy hour goes from 6:30-7:15 p.m., and the Pride open mic follows from 7:30-9 p.m.

Events then move to the Granary District (between Oak and Church streets near Sixth Avenue) for a presentation titled “Know Your Rights” from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, with a “Ride with Pride” pre-party planned for 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Ride with Pride is also new this year, inviting participants to take part in a family friendly bike ride around downtown from 11:15-11:45 a.m.

A vendor meet and greet is scheduled for 1:30-2:15 p.m., and the gates will open on Sandpoint Pride Festival celebrations at 3 p.m.

Advocacy booths and activities such as tie dye, a bounce house, face painting and more will run all afternoon, including live music from Nights of Neon from 4-6 p.m., the Best of Sandpoint Pride from 6-6:30 p.m. and the Queen B Collective Drag Show from 6:30-8 p.m.

As the festival day turns into night, San Francisco-based headlining band Thrown-Out Bones will perform from 8-10 p.m., taking advantage of this year’s new large mainstage. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn/beach chairs, blankets or other seating options.

A 21+ dance party will follow from 10-11:30 p.m. and the day culminates with a silent disco dance party until 12:45 a.m.

“There really is something for everyone,” Marcoccio wrote.

The event can be accessed via one entrance located at the northeast corner of the Granary District, and organizers encourage attendees to walk, bike or ride the SPOT bus in order to lessen parking stresses on the venue.

Attendees will be asked to show ID and safety services will be provided by more than 25 trained peacekeepers, who will welcome festivalgoers and help them understand community agreements and event expectations. Sandpoint Pride is also partnered with the Sandpoint Police Department to ensure that the event remains safe.

Water stations and shade tents with water misters will be available to beat the July heat, and organizers suggest attendees bring reusable water bottles and wear sunscreen and other sun protection.

Finally, at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, Sandpoint Pride will host a “day of action” titled “Operation Rainbow,” in which participants are invited to take one of the 250 inclusive Pride flags purchased for the event and hang it in a visible place at their home and/or business.

Major donors this year include Emily French, Ting, Matchwood Brewing, the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, Applegate Health Care, Bluebird Bakery, and Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho.

“Sandpoint Pride received significant financial support from the most generous and longest list of supporters in Pride history,” Marcoccio wrote. “A record number of businesses, individuals and organizations have made Pride possible.”

Get more info at sandpointpride.com.