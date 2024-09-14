A permanent home for EMS

· September 14, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Though it will take a few more weeks to fully move in, Bonner County Emergency Medical Services had its first shift change in the new EMS Station 1 on Sept. 11, meaning crews are now officially responding from their new home.

Located on 1314 Ontario St., across from the Bonner County Administration Building, the $7 million building has been in the works since 2020 and now houses EMS, Veteran Services and the coroner, among other county offices.

The EMS Station 1 building. Photo by Soncirey Mitchell.

“Because the county refers to it as the EMS Station 1 building, it kind of gives the taxpayers the wrong idea that we were actually the ones who footed the bill. That’s not the case,” Chief Jeff Lindsey told the Reader.

According to Lindsey, EMS paid approximately $2.3 million for the new offices, ambulance bays, storage and living quarters, which only take up the north side of the building’s first floor. The project has allowed EMS to move out of the former motel it had leased since 2010, which cost around $7,000 per month in rent.

“We’re trying to be good stewards of the money that our taxpayers provide us with. Two-point-three million dollars to invest in the future of EMS in Bonner County is something that we don’t take lightly. We appreciate it, and we want the taxpayers to know that,” said Lindsey.

Among the safety benefits of the new facility are the living quarters’ proximity to the ambulance bays, the pull-through bays themselves — which save crews the slow and difficult task of backing up the rigs — as well as new keycode access locks and an internal area where medical supplies can be kept secured.

The dedicated space not only allows crews to better attend the 5,000 calls they receive per year, but has also finally put to rest worries about EMS’ future.

“Being in a rented facility it was kind of like, ‘Are we gonna survive? Are the fire departments going to come in and take us over?’ Now there’s finality. We have our own space. The taxpayers have said, ‘We’re investing in EMS’ future. You’re not going anywhere,’” said Lindsey.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on a Music Series, Movies, a Community Carnival, an Equinox Event, a Fun Run ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal