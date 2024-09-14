A permanent home for EMS

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Though it will take a few more weeks to fully move in, Bonner County Emergency Medical Services had its first shift change in the new EMS Station 1 on Sept. 11, meaning crews are now officially responding from their new home.

Located on 1314 Ontario St., across from the Bonner County Administration Building, the $7 million building has been in the works since 2020 and now houses EMS, Veteran Services and the coroner, among other county offices.

“Because the county refers to it as the EMS Station 1 building, it kind of gives the taxpayers the wrong idea that we were actually the ones who footed the bill. That’s not the case,” Chief Jeff Lindsey told the Reader.

According to Lindsey, EMS paid approximately $2.3 million for the new offices, ambulance bays, storage and living quarters, which only take up the north side of the building’s first floor. The project has allowed EMS to move out of the former motel it had leased since 2010, which cost around $7,000 per month in rent.

“We’re trying to be good stewards of the money that our taxpayers provide us with. Two-point-three million dollars to invest in the future of EMS in Bonner County is something that we don’t take lightly. We appreciate it, and we want the taxpayers to know that,” said Lindsey.

Among the safety benefits of the new facility are the living quarters’ proximity to the ambulance bays, the pull-through bays themselves — which save crews the slow and difficult task of backing up the rigs — as well as new keycode access locks and an internal area where medical supplies can be kept secured.

The dedicated space not only allows crews to better attend the 5,000 calls they receive per year, but has also finally put to rest worries about EMS’ future.

“Being in a rented facility it was kind of like, ‘Are we gonna survive? Are the fire departments going to come in and take us over?’ Now there’s finality. We have our own space. The taxpayers have said, ‘We’re investing in EMS’ future. You’re not going anywhere,’” said Lindsey.