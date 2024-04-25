Verdant Plants to celebrate grand opening

Plant shop joins retailers inside Cedar St. Bridge

· April 24, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The shops at the Cedar Street Bridge are a kaleidoscope of colorful trinkets and treats, and Erin Johnson will add a pop of green with her new store Verdant Plants. 

The shop officially opens for the first time at the bridge’s grand reopening celebration on Saturday, April 27, but local houseplant lovers will recognize Johnson from her popular booth at the Farmers’ Market.

“I started the business, technically, a year ago, but had just been treating it as a side hustle,” Johnson told the Reader. “I used that year to work with mentors through the Women’s Business Center in Spokane, really just doing all the homework and learning about being a small business owner in the hope that, eventually, I would be able to quit my job.”

Erin and Corey Johnson with their children Cassidy and Leo. Photo courtesy of Corey Johnson.

Johnson and her family moved from Montana to Sandpoint back in 2017, and locals cautioned her to bring her job with her. She’s been working remotely ever since — that is, until April 19 when she officially said goodbye to her company of 16 years.

“I signed the [shop’s] lease, I turned 46 and I quit my job all in the span of two weeks,” Johnson said, adding: “Not a crisis — a midlife opportunity.”

After working online for so long, Johnson realized she missed the community and human interaction that in-person jobs bring, and decided to return to her roots. She inherited her love of plants — and many of her plants themselves — from her mother.

“Plants run in my veins. I think it’s built into my DNA,” said Johnson. “My mom always had houseplants and she would prune but she could never throw anything away. We’d have glass jars on every windowsill and she’d just propagate everything.”

Johnson’s mother passed away in 2022, but her memory and plants live on. Some of those cuttings now fill the walls of Verdant Plants, and Johnson calls them “heritage” or “legacy” plants.

Alongside her wide variety of houseplants, Johnson will sell essentials like pots and watering cans, as well as offer services like plant fostering and rentals for events. Later on, she hopes to host fun classes on building terrariums, crafting macrame plant hangers and much more.

“I just love talking about plants with people. At the Farmers’ Market, when people walk into that booth space, their eyes light up and they just smile. You can’t be mad when you’re looking at plants,” she said.

Johnson has a special talent for asking the right questions to pair each individual with the perfect plant to suit their needs. Visit her upstairs in the Cedar Street Bridge (334 N. 1st Ave.) on Saturday, April 27 to walk through rows of carefully tended plants and take home a new addition to the family.

“I want to thank my husband for all of his support, and our community, too,” said Johnson. “Everyone I’ve talked to says, ‘Yes! That’s what we need,’ so I’m very hopeful and excited that this is going to be a good thing for our community and a good thing for our family too.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on MarchFourth, A Reunion Concert, a Street Scramble... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal