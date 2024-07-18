Belwood Building renovation to receive Orchids and Onions award

By Reader Staff

For the past 47 years, Preservation Idaho has hosted the Orchids and Onions awards, which honor individuals and organizations that have made positive contributions to historic preservation (Orchids) as well as bring awareness to projects that have shown insensitivity to the state’s cultural history (Onions).

The 2024 ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Pocatello, and include a nomination from Sandpoint. The Belwood Building renovation received an Orchid for Contribution to Historic Preservation, which is “awarded to projects that have been successful in the tasteful restoration, addition or remodel of an existing building (residential or commercial).”

The Belwood Building (located at 301 Cedar St., in downtown Sandpoint) served a lot of purposes in its lifetime. The original building was erected in 1909 and served as a dry goods and grocery store before the St. James Hotel and Williams Mercantile opened on the bottom floor in 1910. The building began its long life displaying furniture in 1916 when Golden Rule Clothing & Furniture opened. It was also a cigar store and a pool hall before the Furniture Exchange opened on the lower level in 1935.

After several transfers of ownership over the years, Ernie Belwood purchased the building in 1975 and opened Belwood’s Furniture. In 2011, Belwood sold the building to Pend d’Oreille Winery founders Steve and Julie Meyer.

It was the Meyers who spearheaded the renovation project, which preserved several historic elements, including an old mural on the west side of the building, exposed bricks and beams, and recycled scrap metal.

The Belwood Building is the only awardee from Sandpoint and one of only two from North Idaho. Tickets to the awards ceremony in Pocatello are $20 for members, $25 for non-members and must be purchased in advance.

For more information, visit preservationidaho.org.