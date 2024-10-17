A colorful stampede

The Carousel of Smiles relocates

· October 16, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Volunteers paraded the Carousel of Smiles’ colorful herd down the street Oct. 12 to the organization’s new location at 504 Church St., which founders Reno and Clay Hutchison hope to make the attraction’s permanent home.

Restoration of the “Golden Age” 1920 Allan Herschell carousel began in 2018, and artisans have since polished and painted 85% of the classic ride. The finished elements are currently on display in the main showroom alongside new North Idaho-themed paintings submitted by the Art Panel Project.

Bette (last name undisclosed) wore her special pink hat to celebrate the Carousel of Smiles moving to its new location at 504 Church St. Photo by Clay Hutchison.

“The new space is perfect for where we are with the project at this moment. It’s a great space so we can have a dedicated ‘showroom’ and areas for the ongoing restoration work,” said the Hutchisons. “We do intend to make this the ponies’ ‘forever home.’”

The organization is currently renting the venue with the intent to purchase and renovate it, making space for both the ride and year-round gathering space that will make up the larger Carousel Pavilion.

“It is incredibly refreshing to have our location definitely identified with an actual pathway to success that is within our control,” said the Hutchisons, adding that they expect to have the carousel fully operational by September 2025.

Members of the community will be able to view the restored ponies at the Saturday, Nov. 23 Carousel Fun Fair at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 N. Boyer Ave.), which will feature booths from local nonprofit organizations and well as family friendly activities.

“We would like the community to know that we are so grateful for all their support,” said the Hutchisons. “There will be lots of ways — big and small — to help us ‘raise the barn’ for the carousel. Stay tuned and look for ways to continue to help, love and support the carousel.”

For more information, visit thecarouselofsmiles.org.

