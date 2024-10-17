Political life ‘on the bias’

By Paul Graves

Reader Contributor

As we race closer to Election Day on Nov. 5, let’s pause for a moment and think about bias. We all have biases, particularly when it comes to politics. We may be biased about one party or another. We may be biased about whether or not to even vote.

So often, “bias” is simply a code word for a negative attitude toward someone else or some idea. But “bias” can be a positive trait. It all depends on what values and practices your bias supports.

Years ago, I learned about “bias” from my quilting wife. As she prepares material to be pieced, she often cuts the fabric “on the bias.”

Fabric cut on the bias simply means it’s cut across the grain. It not only creates a different look on certain patterned fabric, but it allows the fabric to be more flexible.

Political bias can go “across the grain,” not destroying anything but making it more flexible to identify common interests.

A dramatic example happened in early October, when former-Republican Wyoming Sen. Liz Cheney campaigned in support of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency. Cheney really crossed the grain of MAGA Republicans by her actions. But her bias strongly supports the Constitution and the institution we call democracy.

I share that bias! My bias affirms that the election of president and all the way down the ballot will say a whole lot about how serious we are to maintain an open, inclusive sense of democracy in America.

In Idaho, the political bias is a deep red color. But that doesn’t mean that people who are unaffiliated or are Democrats are any less important than the majority Republicans.

I believe the minority needs to be biased — to cut across the political grain — and keep the Republican majority honest in its efforts to lead the whole state. Many biased unaffiliated and Democratic persons agree. But more must show up if that bias is to be more effective.

The Proposition 1 Initiative on open primaries is the No. 1 example here! The Republican-driven closed primary started in 2012. One of its consequences has been to discourage non-Republican voters to not even bother to vote.

In the May 2024 primary, 59% of registered Republicans voted. Unaffiliated voters were at 27% and only 13% of registered Democrats voted. It’s clear that the Republican Party in Idaho has the political power for now.

And they will continue to hold that power until unaffiliated and Democratic voters begin to vote their bias toward expanding voting opportunities by non-Republicans and disaffected Republican citizens. The Open Primaries Initiative will give them a chance to get their motivation to vote back.

If you ask “why bother?” about voting this month (or on Nov. 5), consider adopting this acronym: GAD. It stands for Give a Damn!

The phrase drips with passion, purpose and courage — and positive bias. In our Republican-dominated state, we need all those characteristics to stand up for what we believe are the right actions to take to improve the life-quality of Idaho citizens.

GAD counters a long-ago phrase, “I don’t give a damn.” It has a history. According to A Classical Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue, published 1785, a “dam” was an Indian coin of little value.

One story goes that it was used by British soldiers traveling in mid-18th century India. They would say, “I don’t give a dam” (the “n” was left out). So the soldiers didn’t bother to give a worthless dam.

So today, I encourage us to GAD when it comes to voting. Your value as a human being is affirmed when you GAD.

But to GAD requires something of us. Like a healthy bias toward the common good and across the grain of political manipulation. Own your own personal and public responsibility. GAD and vote!

Paul Graves is a retired United Methodist pastor and longtime Sandpoint resident, where he served on the City Council and as mayor. He also works as a geriatric social worker, serving as “Lead Geezer-in-Training” for Elder Advocates, a consulting ministry on aging issues.