BOCC greenlights Idaho Sheriff Connect app

· February 26, 2025

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The Bonner County board of commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 25 to enter into a one-year agreement with Idaho Sheriff Connect, authorizing OCV, LLC developers to tailor a facet of the app to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office. The customized app will cost $8,467.25 for the first year, which will be split between the sheriff, marine division, dispatch and jail.

“[The app] allows us to push updates in the field on fires and accidents and things that are happening that have a lot to do with the public, and they need to know it,” said Sheriff Daryl Wheeler in his initial proposal on Feb. 11.

“What’s nice is, right now, if we push anything, it has to be on Nixle; and, also, we push things on our Facebook, and that means staff has to go and put together a notification, and it takes time, and usually it’s either later in the day or the next day when those notifications are sent out,” he added.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to send alerts via Nixle, but the new app will allow it to post longer, more immediate notifications, as well as more general updates such as fraud warnings and job openings. Users can view updates, submit anonymous tips and keep track of the incarceration status of inmates at the county jail.

“You also have [the] ability to see all those that are in custody in the jail and the charges and a picture of that inmate that’s in there,” Wheeler said. “And what’s crucial about that [is] this app also allows you to sign up for the Victim Notification Services, which is called VINE.

“So if you see someone in custody and you want to follow that particular individual on the court dates and when they’re released, with this app, you can sign up immediately, and you don’t have to go through websites to do that,” he added.

Wheeler brought the agreement forward for approval during the Feb. 11 and 18 meetings, at which the commissioners tabled the decision to give themselves more time to explore the app’s privacy policy. Wheeler read aloud responses from the developers to the commissioners’ questions during the Feb. 25 meeting, beginning by clarifying that the app does not “share, sell or mine data.”

“The only data collected is anonymous usage information to help the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office improve its services and ensure the app remains as useful as possible to the community,” Wheeler stated.

What little data that is collected is stored using Amazon Web Services, “a highly secure, industry-standard cloud platform,” according to the developers’ statement.

Since Wheeler was able to address the board’s privacy concerns, the motion to enter into an agreement with Idaho Sheriff Connect passed unanimously.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss The Wardens, The Gothard Sisters Celtic Celebration, the Gun ‘n Horn Show, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal