6.5 magnitude quake hits near Challis

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck about 78 miles west of Challis, in southern Idaho, just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, the biggest measuring 4.6 magnitude. No major damages were reported.
The quake was felt far and wide, with reports coming from Canada, Montana and even as far as California.
It was the largest earthquake in Idaho since 1983, when two children were killed in Challis, Idaho by falling debris after a 6.9 magnitude quake struck.
