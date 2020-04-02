Rent deferral offered

· April 2, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

The Idaho Apartment Association announced a plan last week to help renters cope with the economic impacts of coronavirus. CDC guidelines have led to reductions in working hours and wages, creating financial hardships for renters, who now must balance financials obligations such as utilities, rent, food and transportation needs on a potentially reduced income.

To accommodate renters in a financial crisis as a result of coronavirus, IAA is promoting rent deferment plans for the month of April, 2020. 

“We encourage all property managers to adopt programs that are appropriate for them,” IAA wrote in a release. “These plans allow renters to qualify for rent deferment by demonstrating that their financial status has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to IAA, qualifying renters must demonstrate financial impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When renters qualify, landlords and management companies may provide plans to defer a portion, or potentially all, of April’s rent payment, to be paid at a later date,” IAA wrote. “Such deferments may allow April rent to be paid over the course of several months or in one lump sum at a later date.”

IAA urged renters who can pay rent to continue doing so, as federal relief money sent to individuals will help ease this burden.

“We recognize property managers may choose to implement rent deferral programs differently,” IAA wrote, “but encourage them to focus on finding a win/win and enabling tenants who agree to a payment plan to stay. We also ask property owners to avoid filing evictions for non-payment due to qualifying reasons in April, when renters communicate and sign rent deferral agreements.”

More information on rent deferment programs including suggested qualification and a rent deferment addendum are available on the IAA website: www.iaahq.com/covid-19.html.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Local coronavirus info. The latest local updates, announcements and resources to help Sandpoint cope with the COVID-19 virus. Go to Sandpoint Coronavirus Update»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal