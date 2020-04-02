Bonner County case ‘not community transmission’

· April 2, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

The coronavirus pandemic hit home on March 29 when Panhandle Health District announced the first positive case in Bonner County. The patient is a male in his 60s who is self-isolating at home. Though at first the case was first reported to be acquired through community transmission, later investigation revealed that wasn’t the case.

“The Bonner County case had direct contact with a confirmed case outside of our area,” said Panhandle Health District public information officer Katherine Hoyer. “It was not community transmission.”

Workers at Bonner General Health displaying protective gear outside the emergency room. Photo courtesy BGH.

Hoyer confirmed that community transmission was evident in neighboring Kootenai County.

“Community transmission is happening in Kootenai County, but we have not identified that in other counties [in the Panhandle Health District] yet,” Hoyer said.

As of Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m., Idaho has reported 669 cases of coronavirus across 29 counties, with 9 deaths attributed to the virus statewide. Over 7,200 people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Over 215,000 cases have been reported nationwide.

BGH public information officer Erin Binnall said the hospital has sent out over 100 tests.

“Our Emergency Department is scheduling curbside testing for people with a provider’s order,” Binnall wrote. “If one has COVID concerns and feels they need to be tested, please call ED ahead of time at 208-265-1020. As always our Emergency Department is available for ALL emergent needs.”

Binnall said BGH is continuing to accept donations from the community for the following items: Nitrile exam gloves, surgical masks, mask covers, bouffant caps, isolation gowns, N95 masks, hand sanitizer, plastic/vinyl gloves for dietary staff use and any hand-sewn mask covers in all sizes.

“We want to thank all of our community members and business owners who have donated supplies, food, coffee and are working on sewing masks, gowns and scrub hats,” Binnall said.

Hoyer stressed how important is is for everyone to follow CDC guidelines to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“We strongly urge the public to practice what the Governor’s stay-home order is asking,” Hoyer said. “Stay home as much as you can, do not go to work if you are sick, keep distance between yourself and others (6 feet) and wash hands and sanitize routinely.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Local coronavirus info. The latest local updates, announcements and resources to help Sandpoint cope with the COVID-19 virus. Go to Sandpoint Coronavirus Update»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal