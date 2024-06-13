101 Women grants $10,000 to Bonner Homeless Transitions

· June 12, 2024

By Reader Staff

Bonner Homeless Transitions is the most recent recipient of a $10,000 grant from the nonprofit organization 101 Women Sandpoint. 

BHT provides housing and program management services to homeless families and victims of domestic violence in Bonner County — with the goal of helping individuals and families who are homeless, in danger of becoming homeless or who lack adequate housing reach self-sufficiency and independent living in a safe and supportive environment. 

The organization will use the funds to procure a dedicated vehicle to better serve remote areas and facilitate transportation for clients to access essential services like health care and child care.

101 Women Sandpoint provided the $10,000 grant with the generous donations of 101 local women, whose contributions throughout the year support two annual $10,000 grants to member-elected Bonner County nonprofits.

The group meets twice a year to vote on the three finalists, who emerge after a vetting process that includes reviewing grant applications and site visits. 

Community Cancer Services and Priest River Ministries were the other two finalists in this spring grant cycle. Each offers specific programs to the community and needs financial support to succeed. 

The CCS Cancer Burden Relief Project is dedicated to alleviating the multifaceted challenges of cancer while promoting inclusivity in Bonner and Boundary counties. 

Priest River Ministries has been a place of refuge for women and children fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking for more than 20 years.

Visit bonnerhomelesstransitions.org, communitycancerservices.com and prmafw.org for more information. All three organizations rely on donations and volunteers to continue their work. 

To learn more about 101 Women Sandpoint, their grant opportunities or to find out how to become a member, go to 101womensandpoint.com.

