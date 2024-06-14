CHAFE 150 returns for 15th annual fundraiser bike rides

By Reader Stafff

The CHAFE 150 Gran Fondo bicycle ride is celebrating its 15th year on Monday, June 17, tallying another year of supporting the Book Trust Program of the Lake Pend Oreille School District and other educational, scholarship and youth leadership programs of the Sandpoint Rotary Club, which sponsors the event.

Featuring a 150-, 80-, 40- and 25-mile route — as well as a new four-mile Family Fun Ride gravel route — the CHAFE 150 has received numerous accolades, from being recognized as a top-10 scenic ride in the country to being named the third-ranked charity ride in the country by Bicycling Magazine.

Also regarded as one of the best-supported rides in the country, vehicle and motorcycle, medical and mechanical support are deployed on all routes. Six fully stocked rest stops are organized by various community organizations, including LPOSD, Angels Over Sandpoint, KRFY 88.5 FM, Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness, Pend Oreille Pedalers, Sandpoint Rotary, Williams and Schiller, and the Litehouse YMCA.

Organizers expect about 350 riders plus the Family Fun riders. Riders come from all over the U.S. and Canada.

The 150-mile route is a loop around the Cabinet Mountains through lake and river valleys. The 25- and 40-mile routes wind through the Selle Valley. The 80-mile route incorporates portions of the 150-mile route.

The new gravel route is a 55-mile trek from Clark Fork to City Beach in Sandpoint. The route starts with 30-plus miles of riding in the Cabinet Mountains before joining with the 25- and 40-mile routes in Selle Valley.

The gravel route is the second leg of the new Idaho Panhandle Gravel Series, which includes the ¾ Minus Cykeltur in May, the CHAFE 150 Gravel Route in June and the Monarch Grind in September.

The 150-, 40- and 25-mile routes — as well as the Family Fun Ride — start and end at City Beach. The 80-mile route starts in Troy, Mont., after breakfast at City Beach and a bus trip to Troy. The gravel route starts in Clark Fork after breakfast at City Beach and a bus trip to Clark Fork.

Riders in the Family Fun Ride will travel up the ççand return to City Beach for an afternoon of games and more in the park.

The Rotary Club is partnering with the Sandpoint Parks and Recreation Department, the city of Ponderay, the YMCA and LPOSD to organize and hold the Family Fun Ride.

All rides end at City Beach for an after-ride party on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille, featuring music, a wine and beer garden, meals, raffles, games for the kids and more.

Riders can still sign up in person on Friday, June 14 from 3-7 p.m. and at 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at City Beach.

Registration costs $85 for the 150-, 100-, 80-mile and gravel routes and $60 for the 40- and 25-mile routes. Registration for youth riders (aged 16 and under) costs $60 for the 150-, 100-, 80-mile and gravel routes, and $30 for the 40- and 25-mile routes.

All adult riders are required to raise a minimum of $50 for the ride causes — $25 in the case of youth riders.

Registration for the Family Fun Ride is free for children 12 and under. They must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 13 and older are $10. Family Fun riders are encouraged to raise funds for the cause and a chance to receive prizes for their efforts.

Also new this year is the Book Trust matching program, in which anonymous donors will match all donations above the $50 minimum. For an extra $45 — plus the match — riders will be able to support one student’s access to the benefits of the Book Trust for an entire school year.

Registration includes a full breakfast for the 150-, 100-, 80-mile and gravel route rides, and a continental breakfast for all other rides and an after-ride party catered by Trinity at City Beach with a beer and wine garden provided by the 219 Lounge. Family Fun Ride participants can participate in the after-ride party meal by purchasing a meal ticket after the ride.

The after-ride party is open to the entire community.

Prizes for fundraising range from free registration to a new bike for those who bring in $4,000 in donations.

The 2024 CHAFE 150 Gran Fondo has about 100 platinum-, gold- and silver-level sponsors.

Sponsorships are still available. Contact Mel Dick at [email protected] for more information.