NAMI sailing trips tap into healing powers of Lake Pend Oreille

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Far North Chapter and therapeutic sailing organization Dogsmile Adventures join forces throughout the summer to host a series of free sailing trips on Lake Pend Oreille, beginning with a 5 p.m. event Tuesday, June 18.

Dawn Mehra, president of NAMI FN, told the Reader this partnership came about because of a “shared belief in nature’s healing power for mental health. Dogsmile’s therapeutic sailing adventures align with NAMI’s holistic approach, providing immersive outdoor experiences that nurture wellbeing and personal growth beyond clinical treatment.”

Together, they will host three additional sailing adventures beginning at City Beach Marina on July 2 at 9 a.m., July 16 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 6 at 9 a.m., each lasting approximately two hours. The trips are free and open to anyone who has participated in NAMI programs like Family Support, Connections Support and the Family to Family Education Series. Caregivers are encouraged to attend to build their support network and take a few hours to focus on their mental and emotional wellbeing.

“Dogsmile sailing adventures provide a break from caregiving stresses, allowing family members to find healing through immersion in nature while bonding over a shared experience that builds resilience and life skills,” said Mehra. “These powerful experiences help participants rediscover their potential and inner strength, which can be invaluable for families navigating the challenges of supporting a loved one’s mental health journey.”

Space is limited to eight people spread across two boats, so participants should email [email protected] or call 208-597-2047 well in advance to secure their spot.

Visit namifarnorth.org and dogsmileadventures.org for more information.