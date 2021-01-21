Your Health Idaho enrollments for 2021 down due to COVID-19

By Reader Staff

At the close of the 2021 open enrollment period closed for the Your Health Idaho state health insurance exchange, officials reported more than 79,000 Idahoans signed up for coverage. However, that number is down by approximately 10,000, attributed to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health emergencies and protected coverage policies.

“Given the challenges of COVID-19 and the hard choices faced by Idahoans this past year, we were not entirely surprised to see a decline in enrollments,” stated Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly in a news release. “Although our enrollment numbers are down compared to last year, we are encouraged by the percentage of Idahoans who have already effectuated, or paid for, their 2021 coverage.”

According to Your Health Idaho officials, more than 86% of all enrollments have already paid for coverage for 2021, compared to 73% at the same time last year.

“This tells us that those who enrolled understand the importance and peace of mind that comes with getting covered,” Kelly stated. “We also anticipate that these enrollees will be more likely to maintain their health insurance through the coming year.”

Of the 79,000 Idahoans enrolled for 2021, approximately 85% percent renewed their coverage from 2020, while new customers made up 15% of total enrollments. In addition, 24% of enrollees have had a plan through Your Health Idaho since 2014, when Idaho became the first state to transition off the federal platform and successfully launch a state-based marketplace.

Now that the open enrollment period is over, Idahoans must experience a “qualifying life event,” like having a baby or losing employer coverage, to be eligible for coverage through a special enrollment period. More information is available on the Your Health Idaho website at yourhealthidaho.org.

For information on plans and enrollment visit yourthealthidaho.org or call 1-855-944-3246. To learn more about the special enrollment period for qualifying life events, visit yourhealthidaho.org/special-enrollment.