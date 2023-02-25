Winter Carnival 2023: Week 2

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Each year for the past half-century, Sandpoint has hosted a Winter Carnival with the hopes of highlighting the town’s charms during arguably the grayest month of the year. This year, hosted by the Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce and Schweitzer, marks the 50th opportunity to get out and enjoy the town’s February offerings.

Last week brought a parade, afterparty, fireworks and more. This week, look forward to a brand new slate of events from the streets to the mountain.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Raffle Kick-Off Party w/Endless Switchbacks at MickDuff’s Beer Hall

This Spring Raffle Kick-Off Party benefits Project 7B, a local nonprofit advocating for responsible land use. The raffle is for a guitar signed by Billy Strings. The party is set to run 6-8 p.m. and will feature live music from local bluegrass greats the Endless Switchbacks. Head to the Beer Hall at 220 Cedar St. See below for more details.

Friday, Feb. 24

Pierce Auto Chili Cook-Off

Head to Pierce Auto (30 Gun Club Road in Sagle) and bring your best chili for a chance to win prizes and earn some serious street cred. Entries will be accepted starting at 3 p.m. Judging begins at 4 p.m. Call 208-263-4212 with questions.

Activities at Schweitzer

Live music, big air jump practice and more. Head to schweitzer.com for details.

Live music w/Ron Kieper Trio at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Hit up the winery (301 Cedar St.) for some sleek, professional jazz numbers from 5-8 p.m.

Live music w/Justyn Priest Trio at Eichardt’s

Eichardt’s Pub (212 Cedar St.) will be the place to be for groovy roots tunes starting at 7 p.m.

International Wildlife Film Festival at the Heartwood

Some of the world’s best wildlife films will be on display at 615 Oak St. as the Heartwood Center hosts a fundraiser for local students who are traveling to the Dominican Republic to work on coral reef restoration projects in June. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Read more on Page 21.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Samuel Adams Air & Apres at Schweitzer

The action kicks off at noon with a big air demo and continues all day with live music, an athlete meet-and-greet and, of course, the main big air show at 6:15 p.m. More details at schweitzer.com.

Live music w/Jake Rozier and the Implication at 219 Lounge

A little blues, a little new grass and a lot of story. This Spokane band will get toes tapping at the Niner (219 N. First Ave.) starting at 9 p.m. Find more info on Page 21.

Live music w/Mike Johnson Trio at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Folk, jazz and Americana on tap at the winery from 5-8 p.m.

Live music w/Carter Hudson Band at Eichardt’s

Singer-songwriter to take the pub stage at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

K9 Keg Pull

The Winter Carnival’s traditional send-off, the K9 Keg Pull, will be held downtown on Cedar St. with registration at 10:15 a.m. and races at 11 a.m. All proceeds benefit Better Together Animal Alliance. More information on Page 15.

Complimentary hot cocoa at Creations

Head to the Cedar St. Bridge to enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa bar.

The Sandpoint Shopping District will host Winter Carnival sales through Sunday, Feb. 26. Visit individual businesses for more details.

Learn more about Sandpoint’s annual Winter Carnival at sandpointwintercarnival.com. For even more events happening around Sandpoint this weekend, head to Page 18 to peruse the Reader calendar or head to sandpointonline.com.