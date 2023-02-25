Winter Carnival 2023: Week 2

Send off February with live music, big air and a doggone good time

· February 24, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Each year for the past half-century, Sandpoint has hosted a Winter Carnival with the hopes of highlighting the town’s charms during arguably the grayest month of the year. This year, hosted by the Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce and Schweitzer, marks the 50th opportunity to get out and enjoy the town’s February offerings.

Last week brought a parade, afterparty, fireworks and more. This week, look forward to a brand new slate of events from the streets to the mountain.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Raffle Kick-Off Party w/Endless Switchbacks at MickDuff’s Beer Hall

This Spring Raffle Kick-Off Party benefits Project 7B, a local nonprofit advocating for responsible land use. The raffle is for a guitar signed by Billy Strings. The party is set to run 6-8 p.m. and will feature live music from local bluegrass greats the Endless Switchbacks. Head to the Beer Hall at 220 Cedar St. See below for more details.

Friday, Feb. 24

Pierce Auto Chili Cook-Off 

Head to Pierce Auto (30 Gun Club Road in Sagle) and bring your best chili for a chance to win prizes and earn some serious street cred. Entries will be accepted starting at 3 p.m. Judging begins at 4 p.m. Call 208-263-4212 with questions.

Activities at Schweitzer

Live music, big air jump practice and more. Head to schweitzer.com for details.

Live music w/Ron Kieper Trio at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Hit up the winery (301 Cedar St.) for some sleek, professional jazz numbers from 5-8 p.m.

Live music w/Justyn Priest Trio at Eichardt’s

Eichardt’s Pub (212 Cedar St.) will be the place to be for groovy roots tunes starting at 7 p.m.

International Wildlife Film Festival at the Heartwood

Some of the world’s best wildlife films will be on display at 615 Oak St. as the Heartwood Center hosts a fundraiser for local students who are traveling to the Dominican Republic to work on coral reef restoration projects in June. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Read more on Page 21.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Samuel Adams Air & Apres at Schweitzer

The action kicks off at noon with a big air demo and continues all day with live music, an athlete meet-and-greet and, of course, the main big air show at 6:15 p.m. More details at schweitzer.com.

Live music w/Jake Rozier and the Implication at 219 Lounge

A little blues, a little new grass and a lot of story. This Spokane band will get toes tapping at the Niner (219 N. First Ave.) starting at 9 p.m. Find more info on Page 21.

Live music w/Mike Johnson Trio at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Folk, jazz and Americana on tap at the winery from 5-8 p.m.

Live music w/Carter Hudson Band at Eichardt’s

Singer-songwriter to take the pub stage at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

K9 Keg Pull

The Winter Carnival’s traditional send-off, the K9 Keg Pull, will be held downtown on Cedar St. with registration at 10:15 a.m. and races at 11 a.m. All proceeds benefit Better Together Animal Alliance. More information on Page 15.

Complimentary hot cocoa at Creations

Head to the Cedar St. Bridge to enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa bar.

The Sandpoint Shopping District will host Winter Carnival sales through Sunday, Feb. 26. Visit individual businesses for more details.

Learn more about Sandpoint’s annual Winter Carnival at sandpointwintercarnival.com. For even more events happening around Sandpoint this weekend, head to Page 18 to peruse the Reader calendar or head to sandpointonline.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

K9 Keg PullHappy President’s Day.  A Raffle Kick-Off Party, the International Wildlife Film Fest Fundraiser, a Big Air Show, the K9 Keg Pull … and more … What will you do this week? See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal