Wilderness comes home with Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Festival goes virtual in 2021

· January 28, 2021

By Reader Staff

Breathtaking vistas. High adventure. Stories that celebrate both nature and the human spirit. 

It’s what the wilderness experience is all about and that’s what’s on offer with the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. 

Wild Toddler Chronicles: Legacy, produced by Brian Lewis, is one of the films featured in this year’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

Presented by the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness, the annual lineup of the best nature films the world has to offer is back — albeit in a virtual format this year 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. 

The film festival is one of FSPW’s regular annual events; but, of course, 2021 is far from a regular year. In keeping with the times, viewers can tune into the film festival this year from the comfort of their own homes. Visit scotchmanpeaks.org/events to buy tickets, then follow the provided instructions to stream the festival on the night of the event.

There are nine short films on the roster this year, but that’s just the beginning. Hang out afterward for a live Q&A session with professional filmmakers like Erik Daarstad, David Rennke and Joe Foster.

Utara Brewing is also teaming up with FSPW to offer ticket and food bundles. Festival “goers” will be able to pick up Utara beer, naan pizzas and the brewery’s famous curry pot pies — a specialty menu item just for the occasion — with which to enjoy the films. Organizers stressed that food tickets are limited, so order soon. 

For a little extra excitement, pick up some raffle tickets. Items up for grabs include a backpacking pack from Six Moon Designs, a daypack from Peak Designs and Klean Kanteen travel mugs. Raffle tickets may be added to your film festival order upon checkout at scotchmanpeaks.org/events. 

“So order up those tickets and food. Throw on some pajamas. And get ready to lose yourself in some amazing stories of wilderness adventure,” FSPW festival organizers stated. “It’s a one-of-a-kind film festival and, this year, it’s coming right into your home.”

