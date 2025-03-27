Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns to the Panida

· March 27, 2025

By Reader Staff

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is returning to the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.) on Friday, March 28, hosted by the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness.

Featuring 10 films focused on the natural world and stories of people who find solace and adventure within it, the festival is a celebration of wild places, human resilience and communities built on compassion.

Entries this year include a story that profiles firefighter and burn boss Sasha, and her evolving perspective on fire — from seeing it as a threat to developing a deep interest in it, and eventually recognizing fire as a valuable tool on the landscape. 

Screenshot from one of the films, 2 Legs is 2 Easy. Courtesy photo

Native stories are highlighted in a film celebrating Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary in an event called “Yellowstone Revealed,” where Indigenous artists come together to create a historic art installation and evoke long-overdue dialogue on the land that more than 27 tribes have called home for much longer. 

There will also be films about inspiring adventurers, polar bears, Mt. St. Helens, frogs and salamanders, navigating motherhood as a professional athlete and wolverines.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Attendance also offers the chance to win prizes in a fundraiser raffle, and Super Star Supporter ticket holders are invited to a hosted pre-event reception at Eichardt’s Pub (212 Cedar St.). Prizes will include gear from Outdoor Experience, a springtime flyover of the Cabinet Mountains and Scotchman Peaks in a Cessna 185, original artwork from local artist Ed Robinson and more.

This year marks the 22nd annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, and the sixth year that the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness will host the event in Sandpoint. All proceeds will go toward the organization’s work maintaining trails, teaching outdoor education and keeping goats wild in the Scotchmans. 

“Every ticket purchased will help keep our local public lands open for hikers, hunters, anglers and anyone else looking to explore our rugged backyard,” FSPW organizers stated, “as the Forest Service is facing significant cuts to their recreation and trail crews, our trail stewardship work is going to be more meaningful than ever. Joining us at the show is one of the many ways you can support our efforts to keep our public lands open to enjoy.”

The festival has been made possible, in part, thanks to local business sponsors including KRFY 88.5 F.M. and Idaho Forest Group. 

Visit scotchmanpeaks.org/event/wild-scenic-film-fest-in-sandpoint for more info.

