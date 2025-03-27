Indie folk songwriter Anna Tivel to play Idaho Pour Authority

By Reader Staff

Anna Tivel is a name that resonates deeply within the folk and indie music scenes. Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Tivel has carved out a unique space in the music world with her ability to weave intricate stories into her songs. Her music is a blend of folk, Americana and indie influences, but it’s her lyrical prowess that truly sets her apart. Each song is a vignette, a snapshot of life’s complexities, joys and sorrows. Her ability to capture the human experience in such vivid detail has earned her comparisons to legendary storytellers like John Prine and Gillian Welch.

Tivel’s discography is a testament to her artistry. Albums like Small Believer and The Question have been met with critical acclaim, with NPR praising her “lyrics that read like short stories and melodies that linger long after the song ends.”

Tivel will be touring by train as her “Slow Motion Locomotion Tour” kicks off at Idaho Pour Authority (203 Cedar St.) from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2.

Tickets available for $20 presale or $25 the day of the show if still available (tickets limited to 75).