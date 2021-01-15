‘The Last of Us Part II’ and the dimensions of hatred

How one of 2020’s best games – and works of art – explores moral ambiguity

· January 15, 2021

By Cameron Rasmusson
Reader Contributor

Hate is a hell of a thing.

It’s a destructive force, one that hurts the hater even as it does the hated. To paraphrase Prince Ashitaka in Princess Mononoke, it eats a person alive and can be fatal if left untreated.

That raises the question: If hatred is so universally destructive, what does it take to excise it?

Courtesy image from The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us Part II is a post-apocalyptic survival game that takes that question seriously. To its credit, it avoids simple answers and banal truisms. Instead, it portrays hatred as a morass. Once you’re in it, there’s no easy way to escape it.

It doesn’t take long for that theme to strike home in TLOU2. Ellie, the much-loved co-protagonist of The Last of Us, is living happily in the Jackson, Colo., settlement following the events of the first game. Her life is something close to normal, routine zombie-slaying patrols notwithstanding. She has friends, a crush on the girl next door and is a part of a community, though an unspecified tension lingers between her and Joel, the first game’s other protagonist.

Then some visitors come to Jackson. And they burn that peaceful life to the ground.

Be warned of SPOILERS for The Last of Us ahead:

The first game ends with Joel successfully delivering Ellie, by now his surrogate daughter, to the Fireflies militia group, as he was hired to do. The Fireflies believe they can use Ellie’s natural immunity to develop a cure for the zombie outbreak triggered by the cordyceps fungus. But when Joel learns that the Fireflies must kill Ellie to potentially save millions, he murders them and whisks her back to the Jackson settlement.

Give TLOU2’s writers credit. They understand the moral ambiguity of the characters they’ve created. And they knew that failing to reckon seriously with Joel’s climactic decision would be dramatic malpractice. Instead of brushing it aside, it forms the backbone of the sequel’s plot.

It’s easy to become invested in Ellie’s quest for revenge. We’ve already spent a whole game developing an empathy for her and her plight. But what makes The Last of Us: Part II truly special is the bold choice to turn our empathy against us halfway through the game.

I’ll never forget the night I experienced TLOU2’s startling structural 180. At first, I was angry and annoyed. Then slowly, I grew to appreciate, even admire, the creative team’s intentions.

The gameplay does a serviceable job supporting its dark themes. A refinement of its predecessor’s formula, it retains the beautifully balanced survival mechanics, where careful players are rewarded for efficient resource use. The combat, meanwhile, is remarkably more fluid. Encounters are far more expansive, and each weapon in the arsenal is an irreplaceable tool to complete them. Weaving in and out of stealth gives the player an edge, but differing enemy types prevent an over-reliance on a single tactical approach.

Tying it all together are enemies with clever AI, who mourn their murdered companions and die gruesome, brutal deaths. The game goes out of its way to humanize its cannon fodder, which would have landed as trite window dressing if not for that dramatic narrative shift.

It’s easy to see why TLOU2 sent the internet into a tizzy. A large percentage of its toxic discourse can be disregarded as fanboy whinging. Others have reasonable criticisms of the gameplay, story and character choices. Still others have valid misgivings about the game’s LGBTQ+ representation and game developer Naughty Dog’s exploitative work culture.

But for me, TLOU2 was one of 2020’s most powerful works of art. When the credits rolled, I sat for a long while in contemplative silence.

Perhaps just as important, it was a game that met the moment. Because I, too, have spent the past several years mired in hatred. I hate the discord and dysfunction of modern politics. I hate that hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead for no good reason. I hate that basic dignity and justice are still so elusive for so many. And I hate the feeling of powerlessness that feeling instills.

Just like Ellie, that hate will be with me for a long time. I can’t just let it go. But there’s a way to live with it and not be consumed.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Mountaintop fireworks. Schweitzer Mountain Resort hosts MLK Weekend fun featuring a Northern Lights fireworks show Saturday night, plus check out the snow bar and of course, fabulous skiing and boarding.  See the Entertainment Calendar for more details, plus lots more going on this week»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal