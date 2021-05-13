Weight limits lifted across county

By Lyndsie Kiebert

Reader Staff

The Bonner County Road and Bridge Department announced May 11 that weight limits had been lifted from county roads in all three districts.

Weight limits are put in place during spring breakup to prevent county roads from being damaged by heavy trucks while the roadbed is thawing and softening. In Bonner County, limits are 250 pounds per inch, or 98 pounds per centimeter of tire width, and a speed of 30 miles per hour for trucks with a 16,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating.

It is the responsibility of haulers to know when limits are in place. Signs are typically posted with flagging to indicate that the restrictions are active.

Weight limits went on in January 2021 — earlier than normal, due to irregularly warm weather.

Those with questions can contact the Bonner County Road and Bridge Department at 208-255-5681 ext. 1.