Week 2 of the Festival at Sandpoint

Here’s who’s taking the stage during the final run of 2024 shows

· July 31, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint’s 41st annual summer concert series is coming to an end with a week of highly anticipated shows for fans of all ages, including a family friendly screening of DreamWorks’ How To Train Your Dragon. Below is a breakdown of the final acts of the 2024 Festival.

Tickets are available at festivalatsandpoint.com. 

Thursday, Aug. 1

Lee Brice w/Madeline Merlo

Country music fans will recognize Lee Brice, whose Platinum-selling tracks like “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” “One of Them Girls” and “Rumor” have earned more than 3.7 billion on-demand streams. This Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award-winning artist has seen his music covered by household names like Garth Brooks and Jason Aldean, and continues to update and reframe his sound, launching the acoustic “Me & My Guitar Tour” earlier this year. Anyone who doesn’t consider themselves a country fan will still enjoy his popular hits, which have been featured on show’s ranging from NBC’s Today to ABC’s The Bachelor.

This is a standard show, meaning the area in front of the stage is standing room only. General admission tickets are $69.95 before taxes and fees. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Jason Mraz and The Superband w/Molly Miller Trio

International sensation Jason Mraz is a favorite among Sandpointians for his mello pop with reggae and R&B influences, which have become staples of farmers’ markets and modern hippie scenes across the country. His current tour celebrates his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, which draws on the hallmarks of pop to explore middle age and a changing worldview. Through his music and home farm, Mraz champions inclusivity and equality in the arts and causes related to food security.

This is a standard show, meaning the area in front of the stage is standing room only. General admission tickets are SOLD OUT. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Colbie Caillat and Gavin Degraw

There isn’t a millennial alive who doesn’t have fond memories of singing and swaying along to Colbie Caillat’s platinum-certified “Bubby” or Grammy-winning “Lucky,” which she sang with Jason Mraz. Her delicate pop songs first rose to prominence via the website Myspace, and those humble beginnings have snowballed into 15 billion global streams and a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Album chart.

Caillat shares the stage with multi-platinum singer, songwriter, pianist and guitarist Gavin DeGraw, whose duet with Caillat — “We Both Know” — earned him his first Grammy nomination. He’s celebrated multiple platinum hits including “Chariot,” “I Don’t Want To Be” and “In Love With a Girl,” which showcase his signature blend of pop, soul, country and folk.

This is a standard show, meaning the area in front of the stage is standing room only. General admission tickets are $64.95 before taxes and fees. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

How to Train Your Dragon

The kids fantasy film How to Train Your Dragon follows an unlikely friendship between a young Viking-in-training, Hiccup, and the dragon Toothless, who must overcome their species’ deep-seated feud to save their world from a powerful enemy. The film features an Academy Award-nominated score by John Powell — who has provided the soundtracks for films as diverse as Ice Age and The Bourne Identity — and will be brought to life by the Festival at Sandpoint Orchestra under the Spokane Symphony’s Resident Conductor Morihiko Nakahara.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, the Innovia Foundation will provide free face painting from 5-6:45 p.m. For an additional $9.95 (or $12.95 day-of), adults 21+ can also enjoy the Taste of the Stars sampling, featuring pours from regional breweries, wineries and distilleries from 5-7 p.m.

This will be a seated show, meaning the area in front of the stage is for general admission, short chair and blanket seating. General admission tickets are $44.95 in advance or $49.95 day-of for ages 13+ and $12.95 in advance or $14.95 day-of for ages 12 and under before taxes and fees. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

