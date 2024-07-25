Week 1 of the Festival at Sandpoint

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint returns Thursday, July 25 for its 41st annual concert series, featuring a host of performers whose music runs the gamut from hip-hop to punk to country. For the first year, the Festival has added a special Wednesday show, making for a grand total of nine unforgettable nights.

Below is a breakdown of the acts for opening week. Tickets are available at festivalatsandpoint.com.

Thursday, July 25

Blues Traveler w/Justyn Priest

With 15 full-length albums to date, the members of Blues Traveler have managed to amass a Grammy, three gold-selling records, one platinum LP and a six-time platinum record, Four. Though specializing in all things rock — be it blues, folk or alternative — the band also draws inspiration from classic hip-hop and pop trends, which helps Blues Traveler appeal to a wide audience. Whether playing hit originals like “Run-Around” and “Hook,” or pieces from the Great American Songbook, the band has proven that it’s the perfect blend of innovation and nostalgia to remain in the public eye for almost 40 years.

This is a standard show, meaning the area in front of the stage is standing room only. General admission tickets are $59.95 before taxes and fees. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Violent Femmes

A vital fixture of the ’80s folk punk and alternative rock scenes, the Violent Femmes have been influencing the evolution of American indie rock, grunge and emo music for more than four decades. In honor of the 40th anniversary of the band’s avant-garde masterpiece Hallowed Ground, these fan-favorite rockers are slated to perform the first two of their 10 albums from cover to cover — with a few additional hits to round out the night. The show will begin with the upbeat sounds of the Violent Femmes’ first self-titled album — which nonetheless embodies the ethos of disenchanted youth — before moving into their later experimental songs that incorporate traditional elements of country, gospel and blues.

This is a standard show. General admission tickets are $59.95 before taxes and fees. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue w/Big Boi

From taking the stage at the ripe age of 6 to performing at the White House a total of five times and on Sesame Street (alongside his very own Muppet alter ego), Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews has enjoyed a career that would make any musician jealous — and he’s only 38. This Big Easy-based musician has shared the stage with giants like Lenny Kravitz, Bruno Mars and Ringo Starr, just to name a few, meanwhile developing a unique sound that combines funk, soul, R&B, psychedelic rock, pop and hip-hop. Shorty is taking a break from leading his own Mardi Gras parade and running his studio to share his addictive songs, which embody the phrase, Laissez les bons temps rouler (“Let the good times roll”).

This is a standard show. General admission tickets are $59.95 before taxes and fees. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors w/The National Parks

After spending the past 15 years on a non-stop global tour, it’s clear that Tennessee folk-rock outfit Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors have mastered all things Americana. The band’s Festival performance celebrates its ninth and most recent album, Strangers No More, which encapsulates the feeling of togetherness and optimism that Holcomb and The Neighbors evoke at each concert. It’s easy to see why NPR, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard and more than 75 TV shows have all shone a spotlight on the band’s uplifting folky rock ’n’ roll jams. For an in-depth look at the band, see Page 19.

This will be a seated show, meaning the area in front of the stage is for general admission, short chair and blanket seating. General admission tickets are $54.95 before taxes and fees. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Maren Morris w/Delacey

Maren Morris’ style may be rooted in country — attested to by her 10 Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards — but her music is also heavily influenced by pop, R&B and hip-hop. Singles like “The Bones” and six-time platinum-certified “The Middle” have endeared her to a wide variety of music fans, earning her a Grammy win in addition to 17 nominations. Morris is also a vocal advocate for inclusivity and uses her free time and platform as a member of The Highwomen to fight misogyny and racism in the music industry and beyond.

This will be a standard show. General admission tickets are $74.95 before taxes and fees. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

See festivalatsandpoint.com for full biographical information about each artist and check the Aug. 1 edition of the Reader for a summary of Week 2 performances.