Wednesday lightning sets fires across Idaho Panhandle

· July 8, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

A dry thunderstorm the morning of July 7 set off a series of fires in North Idaho, including six northeast of Sandpoint known as the Trestle Creek Fires.

Large airtanker fire fighting airplanes (or LATs) leave Pappy Boyington Field in Coeur d’Alene to assist in firefighting efforts across the Panhandle. Photo courtesy UDSA Forest Service.

In the last report before press time, fire officials shared that all six burns were three acres or smaller, scattered across the ridges near Trestle and Trout peaks, just south of Lunch Peak Lookout. 

The Trestle Creek Fires constituted just a handful of the fires detected in North Idaho throughout the day Wednesday, with local and state agencies attempting to keep the public updated through social media.

“Widespread lightning, accompanied by very little precipitation, moved through overnight impacting the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and the greater region,” U.S. Forest Services officials shared July 7 on Facebook. 

“Numerous fires have been reported and confirmed. The fires are all currently in the initial attack phase with an all-hands-on-deck interagency response. In addition to engines, water tenders, hand crews and helicopters, large air tankers are also supporting fire managers with 3,000 gallon loads of retardant loading from the Coeur d’ Alene Tanker Base,” USFS officials stated. “More information will be available as management shifts from initial attack into extended attack, if needed.”

The Idaho Department of Lands responded to six new fires across the northern and central parts of the state July 7, with assistance from firefighters from the Timber Protection Association, including a 20-acre blaze near Cataldo Mission along Interstate 90 that shut down one lane of traffic. 

To stay up-to-date on road closures due to wildfire, visit 511.idaho.gov.

IDL also shared July 7 that a personal drone prevented the agency from launching an aerial fire suppression attack on a fire near Kamiah, “putting homes at risk.”

“The public is reminded to not use drones anywhere near wildland fires as fire planes cannot fly when a drone is flying,” officials stated. “Drones can put firefighters, homes and resources at risk.”

While fire restrictions are not currently in place in North Idaho, IDL indicated in a media release that fire officials could very likely put them in place soon.

“Fire resources are spread thin and there is the threat of additional lightning storms throughout the week across the state,” IDL reported. “Many regions are considering fire restrictions. With drought conditions and High to Extremely High fire conditions throughout the state, the public is reminded to take every precaution to prevent wildfires.”

Elsewhere in North Idaho, firefighters have been hard at work attacking and containing various burns. The Little Pine Fire, located seven miles north of Priest River, was reported as contained on June 30. The Hall Mountain Fire, located in Boundary County just one mile south of the U.S.-Canada border, was spotted July 2 and limited to nine acres thanks to a swift response from an air attack, hotshot deployment and several other fire suppression resources.

Fire personnel also responded to and contained a fire near Samuels, north of Sandpoint, on July 4, which authorities reported to the public via the Nixle text message alert system. 

To sign up to receive Nixle alerts, text your ZIP code to 888-777.

