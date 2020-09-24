WaterLife Discovery Center explores N. Idaho’s great outdoors

By Reader Staff

As the school year kicks into gear and many parents try their hand at homeschooling for the first time, educational opportunities in the community are more useful than ever.

One such opportunity is the WaterLife Discovery Center, a habitat education and interpretive area owned by Idaho Fish and Game at 1591 Lakeshore Drive in Sagle. The center will be open for two more days before closing for the season: Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Wednesday, Sept. 30, accessible and staffed by master naturalists from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

At the WaterLife Discovery Center, explorers of all ages can learn about conservation, biodiversity, native and non-native plants, the nutrient cycle and animal signs through various exhibits. A live wildlife sighting is also likely: IDFG reports that the center is home to white-tailed deer, moose, muskrat, mink, river otters, and plenty of bird species can be seen in the wetland forest and nearby Pend Oreille River. The property also features an amphitheatre that offers a glimpse into the underwater action of the pond.

Families can bring a picnic, wander the marked trails and explore the educational and adventurous space.

Only one family is allowed on the covered deck at a time due to COVID-19 precautions, and the facility is being cleaned frequently. Masks are also available.

Access a teacher’s fuide for the WaterLife Discovery Center at idfg.idaho.gov/education/waterlife-discovery-center.