Sam Owen Fire District imposes immediate fire restrictions

By Reader Staff

Due to the increasing wildfire danger within the Sam Owen Fire District, commissioners hosted an emergency meeting Sept. 12 and adopted fire restrictions to take effect immediately.

The following activities are prohibited within the Sam Owen Fire District any time fire danger levels are “Very High” or “Extreme”:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using any open fire, campfire or stove;

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials;

• Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails, other than those on the property of and maintained by the U.S. Forest Service or U.S. Bureau of Land Management or within the city limits of Hope and East Hope.

The following acts are prohibited from 1 p.m.-1 a.m. (A patrol is required for one hour following cessation of all work as described below):

• Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or firewood gathering;

•Blasting, welding or other activities that generate flame or flammable material.

Exemptions apply to individuals with a written permit from the chief of the Sam Owen Fire District that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act; those using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels within a contained device for cooking; any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; and all land within the city boundaries of Hope and East Hope.