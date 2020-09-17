Sam Owen Fire District imposes immediate fire restrictions

By Reader Staff
Due to the increasing wildfire danger within the Sam Owen Fire District, commissioners hosted an emergency meeting Sept. 12 and adopted fire restrictions to take effect immediately.
The following activities are prohibited within the Sam Owen Fire District any time fire danger levels are “Very High” or “Extreme”:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using any open fire, campfire or stove;
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials;
• Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails, other than those on the property of and maintained by the U.S. Forest Service or U.S. Bureau of Land Management or within the city limits of Hope and East Hope.
The following acts are prohibited from 1 p.m.-1 a.m. (A patrol is required for one hour following cessation of all work as described below):
• Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or firewood gathering;
•Blasting, welding or other activities that generate flame or flammable material.
Exemptions apply to individuals with a written permit from the chief of the Sam Owen Fire District that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act; those using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels within a contained device for cooking; any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; and all land within the city boundaries of Hope and East Hope.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal