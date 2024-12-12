Bonner Homeless Transitions joins fundraising campaign to combat homelessness in Idaho

By Reader Staff
Bonner Homeless Transitions announced its participation in the 2024 Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge, a statewide fundraising campaign to support housing-related nonprofits and help end homelessness in Idaho. The challenge runs through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, offering the community an opportunity to make a lasting impact.
This annual campaign, hosted by the Home Partnership Foundation, raises critical funds to ensure low-income and homeless Idahoans have access to safe, stable housing and supportive services. In its 13-year history, Avenues for Hope has raised nearly $15.6 million for more than 100 housing organizations statewide.
“Participating in Avenues for Hope allows us to not only raise much-needed funds but also bring awareness to the urgent housing needs in Bonner County,” stated Rebekah Little, executive director of Bonner Homeless Transitions. “Every donation helps provide shelter, health care, and educational resources for families and individuals who need it most.”
Bonner Homeless Transitions aims to secure vital funding to continue offering services, including:
• More than 12,000 bed nights annually for individuals and families in need;
• Support for children, who represent 65% of those served;
• Access to health care and education;
• Life skills training.
The Avenues for Hope campaign includes opportunities for supporters to maximize their impact, with matching funds, prizes and incentives for participating nonprofits. Donations of $25 or more are tax-deductible and directly support Bonner Homeless Transitions’ mission.
How to help
Donate online and/or become a peer-to-peer fundraiser for BHT at avenuesforhope.org.
