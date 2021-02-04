Keeping fur in the family

Panhandle Animal Shelter changes its name to Better Together Animal Alliance

· February 4, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

When Mandy Evans started her work as executive director of the Panhandle Animal Shelter about a decade ago, the shelter operated under a traditional animal welfare philosophy. For instance, if someone came in with a dog that needed surgery and they couldn’t afford it, the shelter would take that animal in — then rehome it to a new family.

That was the past. In recent years, Evans has worked to build a new system that focuses on keeping that owner and dog together, despite economic hardship or other issues that may have traditionally resulted in animal surrender.

“Why were we doing that? Why would we take people’s pets away and put them with somebody else when they already have a loving family?” Evans said. “It’s this idea that, really, sheltering any animal should be the last resort. We should be putting all of our time and energy toward trying to … bridge that gap to access to medical care, food, supplies, training and support so that animals don’t need to come into the shelter.”

People and their pets are better together. Photo by Big White Dog Photography.

To mark this new era and better reflect the organization’s mission to make sheltering a small facet of day-to-day operation, Panhandle Animal Shelter has changed its name to Better Together Animal Alliance — a nonprofit offering food assistance, education and much more to support the animals who call North Idaho home. 

Evans said that the key to making support possible has been simply asking pet owners what might help them avoid surrendering their animal. For example, maybe someone was moving into a new rental with vaccination requirements for pets, and the pet’s owner simply couldn’t afford them. Evans said the shelter often finds simple solutions to problems that pet owners believe may separate them from their furry family members.

“We find out — it’s easy,” she said. “You just need vaccines? That’s easy.”

While the shelter’s name might be changing, Evans said that the organization has operated in this manner — with an emphasis on support over surrendering — since about 2016. The belief that pets and families are “better together” lent itself perfectly to the organization’s new identity.

“It’s just a shift in mindset, where the value of work really shouldn’t be dictated by how many animals are in cages,” Evans said.

Evans said she hopes that each day, Better Together Animal Alliance can dedicate its work to celebrating the “human-animal bond.” 

“I’ve experienced [it] in my life — the reason I am where I am is in large part due to my experience with a dog that I had,” Evans said. “I think that for people who open themselves up for that unique relationship, beautiful things happen. I just feel like we’re in the business of not only helping animals in transition, but really honoring the human-animal bond and keeping families together, especially in times like this when we know that people are really struggling.”

Evans said that she and her team are aware of several people in the community having a difficult time making ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Better Together Animal Alliance will continue to offer assistance and a safe place to surrender animals should people need to do that. Ultimately, though, the organization’s goal is to offer enough support that people and their pets can both weather the current crisis.

“I get up everyday knowing that I have the ability to preserve families, and make what I believe is a significant impact in their lives,” Evans said. “I think all of us, the whole team, is very motivated and moved to do that.”

Better Together Animal Alliance is located at 870 Kootenai Cut-off Road in Ponderay. To learn more about the nonprofit’s assistance programs and how to help, visit bettertogetheranimalalliance.org.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Have a Heart, and a Ball. The 13th Annual Bonner General Health Heart Ball is Saturday, and this year’s liveliest gala is a virtual event. All you need is an Internet connection and a generous heart. It’s a major fundraiser for the BGH Foundation. See the Entertainment Calendar for more details, plus more going on this week»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal