Uncorking community

Barrel 33 offers wine and good eats on First Ave.

· December 8, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

There is a new face in the downtown wining and dining scene: Barrel 33, which owner Alayna Reichl said aims to be a “family-friendly eatery and wine bar” for anyone and everyone to enjoy.

“We have always focused on creating an environment that anybody can come into,” said Reichl, who also owns and operates a sister business in Big Bear, Calif. “You can be dressed up to go out on a date without your kids; you could bring your whole family; you could come in from the beach in your board shorts and flip-flops; you could wear cowboy boots.”

Photo by Fitzmorris Photography.

The endeavor began when Reichl and her husband, Manuel, began selling wine barrel furniture at a California farmers’ market. They opened Barrel 33 in Big Bear five years ago, and now Sandpoint’s location at 100 N. First Ave. in October.

“I had previously worked doing wine tasting in people’s homes, so wine felt natural to me,” Reichl said. “My husband is from Germany and his family has been making wine for hundreds of years, so it was somewhat natural for him, too.”

The pair discovered Sandpoint during their travels delivering wine barrel furniture around the country.

“The community is wonderful. The people are wonderful. The wine is good,” Reichl said of Sandpoint. “We focus on working with local wineries as often as we can.”

Barrel 33 currently offers a wide variety of wines as well as an extensive menu of sharing plates, flatbreads, salads, soups, sandwiches and sweets. There are also a couple of German staples paying homage to Manuel’s background, including a giant Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese and whole-grain mustard, as well as a spiced wine served warm in German mugs. The entire menu can be viewed at barrel33sandpoint.com/menu.

Barrel 33 aims to be a go-to gathering place in downtown Sandpoint, and is slated to host a number of paint-and-sip events in the coming weeks, as well as a “yoga and mimosa” event on Saturday, Dec. 17. More details about Barrel 33 events, including live music on Friday and Saturday evenings, can be found at barrel33sandpoint.com/events.

The shop also aims to offer locally made artisan goods.

“We’re passionate about working with locals as often as possible,” Reichl said. “We want to carry items that are handcrafted.”

With inclusivity, craftsmanship and delicious libations in mind, Barrel 33 is set to add its own flavor to downtown Sandpoint’s vibrant community of eateries.

“It’s a homey, comfortable place for everyone to hang out,” Reichl said.

Barrel 33 is located at 100 N. First Ave. in downtown Sandpoint. Learn more at barrel33sandpoint.com. To contact the owners about offering your locally made artisan goods at Barrel 33, email [email protected]

