Trinity named Idaho Business of the Month

By Reader Staff

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch, a member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced Sept. 14 the selection of Trinity at City Beach in Sandpoint as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for September 2020. Trinity will be recognized for its contribution to the Sandpoint community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Established by Justin Dick, Trinity moved to its City Beach location in 2009 and has been an integral part of the Sandpoint community for more than a decade. Named after the holy trinity of peppers, onions and celery found in traditional Creole cooking, Trinity attracts tourists and locals alike and has developed a reputation for its quality food, service and one-of-a-kind views of Lake Pend Oreille.

In addition to serving up Southern eats, the restaurant also provides dozens of jobs in the local area and has enhanced the cultural richness of North Idaho through its day-to-day service and steady participation in community events.

In recent months, Trinity has done its part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, offering carry-out and dine-in eating to the Sandpoint community while safely maintaining CDC social distancing and face covering guidelines. Additionally, Dick and his team have raised money and collected food to be donated to nonprofit organizations and health care centers in the Sandpoint area to help ease the burden on frontline workers.

“Justin’s years of service to the Sandpoint community is another example of how small businesses in Idaho are more than just places to eat and shop,” Risch said. “From providing quality service to being an active member in the community, I’d like to thank Justin for his contributions to the Gem State.

“Congratulations to Justin and all of the employees at Trinity at City Beach on being selected as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for September 2020,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”

Each month, Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional commitment to community.