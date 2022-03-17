Official May primary candidates list released

· March 16, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

With Idaho’s primary elections exactly two months away, the official list of candidates vying for political seats from Congress to county commissions is now available following the March 11 filing deadline.

According to the official list of all candidate declarations on the Idaho secretary of state’s website, the race for U.S. senator will see incumbent Republican Mike Crapo facing four challengers in the primary, including Ramont Turnbull, Natalie M. Fleming and Brenda Bourn, all of the Treasure Valley area, and Scott Turner of Lewiston. Also declared for that U.S. Senate seat are Democrats Ben Pursley and David Roth, Constitutional candidate Ray J. Writz, Independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland and Liberatarian Idaho Sierra Law (also known as Carta Reale Sierra).

For U.S. Representative in District 1, incumbent Russ Fulcher is the only Republican in the race, and will face Democrat Kaylee Peterson of Eagle and Liberatarian Joe Evans of Meridian in the November general election.

As for the District 2 U.S. Representative position, Republican incumbent Mike Simpson is up against four other GOP candidates in May: Bryan Smith, Chris Porter, Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy and Flint Christensen. Also vying for the seat is Democrat Wendy Norman of Rigby.

Idaho’s governor race has seen no shortage of media coverage, due mostly to the pitting of incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little against current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who has regularly criticized and, at times, undermined Little during her time in office. Other Republicans in the race include current Bonner County Commissioner and Cocolalla Cowboy Church pastor Steve Bradshaw, as well as Cody Usabel, Lisa Marie, Ashley Jackson, Edward R. Humphreys and Ben Cannady.

Liberaterian candidates for governor include Paul Sand and John Dionne Jr. Chantyrose Davison is running as a Constitutional candidate, Stephen Heidt as a Democrat and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, who formerly said he’d run as a Republican, is filed as an Independent. 

Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad, who declared his candidacy for governor as a Democrat in recent months, apparently failed to change his affiliation from Republican prior to the filing deadline and therefore is not listed on the SOS candidate list.

The Republican primary race for lieutenant governor will see three names: Daniel J. Gasiorowski of Placerville; Scott Bedke, current Speaker of the Idaho House; and Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird.

In Legislative District 1, incumbent Jim Woodward will face Scott Herndon in the Republican primary for the lone state Senate seat. Woodward and Herndon are the only candidates filed to run in that race.

Redistricting left the 1A state representative seat vacant, with current Rep. Heather Scott’s residence located within District 2. Republicans vying for that position include Spencer Hutchings, Adam Rorick, Mark Sauter, Travis Thompson and Cynthia P. Weiss. Steve R. Johnson is declared as a Democrat in that race.

Two Republicans are the sole candidates in the 1B representative race: incumbent Sage G. Dixon and Todd Engel of Priest River.

To view the complete list of state-level candidates, visit sos.idaho.gov/elections-division.

At the Bonner County level, current County Clerk Michael Rosedale will run again for his position unopposed. Incumbent Coroner Robert Beers will also run unopposed for reelection.

Incumbent Bonner County Assessor Donna Gow will seek reelection against Sandpoint resident Grant Dorman and current County Commissioners Office Manager/Deputy Clerk Jessi Webster. 

In the race for District 2 commissioner seat, incumbent Jeff Connolly will face Randi Flaherty and Asia Williams. For the District 3 seat, current Commissioner Dan McDonald will not run again, so the race is seeing five new Republican faces: David Bowman, Richard Harter, Ron Korn, Luke Omodt and Brian Riley.

Finally, two Republicans are vying for the Bonner County treasurer position: current Bonner County Chief Deputy Clerk Clorrisa Koster and Dennis Colton Boyles.

For the full list of county-level candidates, visit bonnercountyid.gov, select “Departments” and then “Elections.” 

The deadline for voter registration is Wednesday, April 22: 5 p.m. for paper registration, and by midnight for online registration. Register to vote at voteidaho.gov.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Fly Fishing Film Festival - March 19
Spring is coming!  This week we have the 16th Annual Fly Fishing Film Festival on Saturday, and the Festival at Sandpoint brings us Vetiver at the Longshot on Sunday.   See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal