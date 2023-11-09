‘There is power in realizing that you are not alone’

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Federal, tribal and local government officials, in conjunction with the human rights task forces of Bonner and Boundary counties, will host an outreach program exploring how community members can prevent hate crimes and be better allies to marginalized groups.

United Against Hate: Connecting Community Voices and Strengthening Law Enforcement Partnerships, runs from 2-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and will feature Idaho District Attorney Josh Hurwit and representatives from the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, FBI and the Department of Justice.

“The increase in harassment, abuse and threats of violence online has risen exponentially. Fact: since 2016, every year the number of hate crimes break the record for the past year,” Linda Navarre, co-president of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, told the Reader.

Speakers at the program will explain how to identify and report hate crimes, opening up a dialogue and encouraging trust between citizens and law enforcement. The task force encourages residents to report all “hate-fueled incidents” — regardless of whether or not they’re crimes — to local authorities and the FBI.

“The pattern of behavior can be established, which provides motive and helps law enforcement to bring charges against perpetrators in the future,” said Brenda Hammond, BCHRTF board member and former president.

During her years on the board, the local community and the task force have united again and again to counteract hate speech through various petitions and programs.

“We asked people who received hate mail and wanted to oppose it to donate to the task force to fund scholarships for youth to attend a Human Rights Institute in the summer,” said Hammond. “For every contribution we received, we sent a thank-you card to the distributor of the hate mail, saying, ‘As a result of your mailing, the task force has received yet another contribution.’”

BCHRTF members hope that United Against Hate will strengthen connections within the community and build a network of vigilant, informed allies.

“There is power in realizing that you are not alone,” said Navarre. “What do we want our community to look like? Is our democracy important to us as Americans? Think of the person who smiles and holds the door for you — don’t we all want the same things?”

Notify the police and the BCHRTF of any hateful stickers, graffiti or printouts in the area. You can also pick up a sticker-removal kit from the task force or black out any words or symbols with a permanent marker.

“As citizens, we must speak out against hate speech,” said Navarre. “Do not let it slide, even if you feel uncomfortable. Someone else in your presence may feel even worse.”

Admission to United Against Hate is FREE. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Heartwood Center, 615 Oak St. To register, visit UAH_sandpoint.eventbrite.com. For more information on the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, visit bchrtf.org.