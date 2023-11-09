Keeping the community warm with Coats 4 Kids

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Coats 4 Kids brought its annual October fundraiser to a close and has begun handing out everything Bonner and Kootenai county community members need to stay toasty this winter: hats; gloves; scarves; snow pants; boots; and, of course, coats. The charity received 1,551 gently used coats and $3,375 in donations to buy new ones, bringing the total to 1,686 coats in all.

“The needs are pretty consistent year after year. Over the 10 years I have been doing this, the quality of the coats has improved, and the community awareness is higher,” said Karen Battenschlag, who spearheads the event in Sandpoint.

Coats are available for pickup at the Bonner Community Food Bank branches in Sandpoint and Priest River, but you don’t need to be a member of the food bank to qualify.

“Everyone can fall on hard times and knowing it’s OK to get a coat can really change a person’s outlook. Food, shelter and warmth are basics in life that everyone deserves,” said Battenschlag.

Kids and adults are welcome to take a light jacket or sweatshirt in addition to one sturdy winter coat each, while supplies last.

Coats 4 Kids accepts donations year-round at Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty (503 Cedar St., in Sandpoint); KXLY Community Partner Foundation (500 W. Boone Ave, in Spokane); or online at KXLY.com/weather/coats4kids. All funds are tax deductible and go directly toward purchasing new coats.

“Imagine being a child on a playground in North Idaho during our cold seasons without a coat or gloves,” said Battenschlag. “Enjoying our snow isn’t much fun if you can’t stay warm while you play — and when you play, you develop all aspects of your personality and character.”

Pick up a coat at one of the Bonner Community Food Bank branches: 1707 Culvers Drive, Sandpoint, 208-263-3663 or 45 S. McKinley, Suite 107, Priest River, 208-448-4989.