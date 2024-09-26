The Yellow Room hosts Rally to Revamp fundraiser

· September 25, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The Yellow Room — a therapeutic community space seeking to make wellness accessible to everyone — will host a fundraising party Friday, Sept. 27 at Evans Brothers Coffee (524 Church St., in Sandpoint) to support their low-cost classes and workshops. The event will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will include live music, auctions, giveaways, free chair massages, and food and drink.

“This is an attempt to reframe the culture around access to wellness and the culture around donation-based [offerings]. This is an attempt to bring all people from all walks of life together in community,” said TYR President Likhita Living.

According to Living, the wellness industry is worth approximately $4.2 trillion, due in part to inflated prices, which make resources promoting physical, mental and spiritual health only “accessible to the already healthy or financially wealthy.” 

Courtesy photo.

After so long spent catering to the wealthy, she believes the industry has developed a stigma against donation-based, low-cost offerings — offerings that TYR believes should already be free to everyone.

“The Yellow Room argues that self-care and community are basic needs,” said Living.

To fund its low-cost yoga, dance, art and meditation classes, among others, TYR will auction off donated goods and experiences like paintings by local artists, spa packages, dinners, staycations and massages. Attendees can bid in a live and silent auction while enjoying food and drinks from Evans Brothers, Jupiter Jane, Winter Ridge Natural Foods and herbalist Colette Harrington.

Local rhythm and blues duo Nat and Dave and mystical singer-songwriter Justine Quetzal will provide the musical entertainment.

“At a time in the world where so much divisiveness is upon us, Sandpoint continues to give a positive model of how a melting pot of beliefs can still coexist beautifully. We want to further this model and have TYR be a space of non-discrimination and a place where we gather to tend to ourselves and the world,” said Living.

Attendees can choose their preferred ticket price — anywhere from $20 to $99 — depending on how much they’d like to donate. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit yellowroom.org/fundraiser.

