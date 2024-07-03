Sandpoint’s favorite frothy festival

Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce hosts 10th annual Beerfest

· July 2, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The year’s tastiest celebration, Beerfest, returns for its 10th anniversary Saturday, July 6 at Trinity At City Beach (58 Bridge St., in Sandpoint) from noon-5 p.m. Festival goers can relax in the sun and enjoy live music as they sample more than 20 craft beers, ciders and seltzers.

“Like most events since [the pandemic], Beerfest has been growing in attendance each year. We are excited to have more breweries represented this year than we have had in the past. All four of our local breweries are participating this year: MickDuff’s, Laughing Dog, Matchwood and Utara,” said Mickey Quinn, executive director of the Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce.

Regional breweries such as Timber Town, Trail’s End, Cabinet Mountain, Brewscape and One Tree Hard Cider have also offered up their most delicious drinks.

Tickets are available for $50 at events.beerfests.com/e/sandpoint-beerfest, which includes unlimited seven-ounce pours as well as a commemorative Beerfest glass. All ticket holders must present a valid ID before entering the venue, where they’ll enjoy carefully selected pours in addition to food, water and soda available for purchase. 

“This allows the attendees to get small tastes of all the beverages they are curious about, and then go back for more of their favorites. We do encourage moderation, of course, and planning ahead for transportation after the event,” said Quinn, adding that organizers have partnered with Bonner Taxi to ensure everyone has access to a safe ride home.

Designated drivers can join in with root beer and other sodas provided by MickDuff’s, though there will be no discounted tickets this year. Children may attend with an adult 21 years of age or older. Bring sunscreen, chairs and blankets, but leave pups at home.

Local funky favorite Right Front Burner will perform throughout the day, bringing more good vibes to the festivities.

“They play a mix of funk, disco, rock and groove, and they have a combined 86 years of music experience. Their music is sure to make your booty shake,” said Quinn.

With the Best Western Edgewater Resort slated for demolition, this may be the last Beerfest held in the shade of the current hotel.

“We will be partnering with Averill Hospitality to review plans for future Beerfest events,” Quinn said, referring to the new owners, who are planning a sweeping redevelopment of the waterfront property. “They have been great to work with already and we look forward to continuing to build our relationship with them as they build the new resort. Stay tuned!”

